MUMBAI Feb 16 Indian bond, currency and inter-bank cash markets in Mumbai are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Friday.

Equities and commodities are open.

On Wednesday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.20 percent.

The rupee ended at 49.29/30 to the dollar, stronger than 49.36/37 on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in local shares.

The two-day inter-bank cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)