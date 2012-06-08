MUMBAI, June 8 India's benchmark bond yield dropped to a near three-month low on Friday as a continued slump in crude prices bolstered hopes for rate cuts, though debt prices could come under pressure ahead of the sale of a new 10-year paper. The Reserve Bank of India is set to sell 70 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) of a new 10-year bond later on Friday, its first introduction of a new future benchmark paper since November, a s part of a 150 billion rupee auction. Traders expect heavy demand for the issue, with some traders on Thursday expecting a potential yield cut-off of 8.15 percent or below, given this is also the last auction before the RBI's policy meeting on June 18. India's central bank is widely expected to deliver a rate cut at that meeting. China surprised markets by cutting benchmark interest rates late on Thursday, though traders worried it could signal a weak batch of key Chinese economic data due on Saturday. "China rate cut created heightened rate cut expectations in India, and also expectation of a bullish cut-off in the new 10 year bond led to some buying," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of interest rates at HSBC India. At 9:50 a.m., the 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 8.32 percent, after having dropped as low as 8.30 percent in early trade, its lowest since March 14. A slump in growth in the January-March quarter, lower oil prices, and more dovish comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor have raised expectations of a rate cut, sending the 10-year yield down by 20 basis points since May 30. Traders said the continued fall in global crude oil prices is expected to give more room for RBI to cut rates. Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday. "The higher coupon of the existing securities would fetch a premium in the market once the cut off for the new securities comes around 8.15-8.20 percent, thus prompting accumulation," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital. "However some position cutting is expected post-auction,". The 1-year OIS rate was down 3 basis points at 7.60 percent, and the 5-year OIS was 1 basis points lower at 7.26 percent. 1-year swap rates have fallen 33 basis points since the weak Jan-March GDP data a week ago bolstered rate cut hopes, while the long end is down by 17 bps. ($1 = 55.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)