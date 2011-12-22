BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
MUMBAI, Dec 22 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield nudged up after the central bank governor said the current inflation projection of 7 percent by the end of March faces uncertainty because of oil prices, the euro zone crisis and the rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.37 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)