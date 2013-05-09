By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 9 Indian bond yields fell to an over two-and-a-half year low on Thursday, extending a price rally this week on the back of strong foreign buying and on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity conditions. Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao helped underpin these bets after saying on Thursday the central bank will consider bond purchases through open market operations and other measures to meet any liquidity shortfalls. The bond gains have also been marked by strong foreign buying as easy monetary policy worldwide is sparking a rally in global markets, which analysts say could encourage the RBI to continue cutting interest rates after already delivering 75 basis points in cuts this year. Investors also hope inflation will continue to ease, further supporting the case for rate cuts. India will report consumer price inflation on Friday and wholesale prices data on Monday. The rally this week has prompted the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India to relax the upper price band for government securities and all special securities by 5 basis points for the day. "Expectations that inflation would be lower than the previous month, giving room for the RBI to continue its soft policy, and increased bets on more OMOs are driving the rally," said Ganti N. Murthy, head of fixed income at Peerless Funds Management. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 7.63 percent from the previous close after earlier touching a low of 7.62 percent, a level last seen in July 2010. That extends gains this week after bonds fell 5 bps on Wednesday and 1 bp on Tuesday. The rally marks a sharp turnaround from the immediate reaction to the RBI's policy review on May 3, when bonds reeled after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point but disappointed investors by signalling limited scope for further easing. The shift in sentiment has come after the central bank this week bought nearly 100 billion rupees worth of debt, sparking hopes for more such open market operations. India's financial system is stuck with a big liquidity deficit. Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($19.40 billion) on Thursday from the central bank, the third consecutive day where repo borrowings have surpassed the 1 trillion rupees mark. Sentiment for bonds has also been boosted as foreign institutional investors have invested $1.27 billion so far this month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to market regulator data. India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest income for domestic debt on April 30, while a global risk rally has further stoked interest from overseas. Lower interest rates globally are also playing a factor after the Bank of Korea on Thursday surprised investors with a rate cut, joining central banks in Australia and Europe in recently lowering rates. Despite the RBI's warning last week, analysts are also not willing to rule further rate cuts, arguing easing inflation due to slower domestic economic growth and falling global commodity prices could support the case for further easing. "Rate cuts by regional economies may prod the RBI to adopt looser monetary policy. We also see demand for rupee debt increasing among global funds boosted by a drop in commodity prices and withholding tax reduction," Murthy said. (Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand Basu)