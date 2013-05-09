By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 9 Indian bond yields fell to an over
two-and-a-half year low on Thursday, extending a price rally
this week on the back of strong foreign buying and on
expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt to ease
tight liquidity conditions.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao helped
underpin these bets after saying on Thursday the central bank
will consider bond purchases through open market operations and
other measures to meet any liquidity shortfalls.
The bond gains have also been marked by strong foreign
buying as easy monetary policy worldwide is sparking a rally in
global markets, which analysts say could encourage the RBI to
continue cutting interest rates after already delivering 75
basis points in cuts this year.
Investors also hope inflation will continue to ease, further
supporting the case for rate cuts. India will report consumer
price inflation on Friday and wholesale prices data on Monday.
The rally this week has prompted the Fixed Income Money
Market and Derivatives Association of India to relax the upper
price band for government securities and all special securities
by 5 basis points for the day.
"Expectations that inflation would be lower than the
previous month, giving room for the RBI to continue its soft
policy, and increased bets on more OMOs are driving the rally,"
said Ganti N. Murthy, head of fixed income at Peerless Funds
Management.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6
basis points to 7.63 percent from the previous close after
earlier touching a low of 7.62 percent, a level last seen in
July 2010.
That extends gains this week after bonds fell 5 bps on
Wednesday and 1 bp on Tuesday.
The rally marks a sharp turnaround from the immediate
reaction to the RBI's policy review on May 3, when bonds reeled
after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter
percentage point but disappointed investors by signalling
limited scope for further easing.
The shift in sentiment has come after the central bank this
week bought nearly 100 billion rupees worth of debt, sparking
hopes for more such open market operations.
India's financial system is stuck with a big liquidity
deficit. Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($19.40 billion) on
Thursday from the central bank, the third consecutive day where
repo borrowings have surpassed the 1 trillion rupees
mark.
Sentiment for bonds has also been boosted as foreign
institutional investors have invested $1.27 billion so far this
month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April,
according to market regulator data.
India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest income
for domestic debt on April 30, while a global risk rally has
further stoked interest from overseas.
Lower interest rates globally are also playing a factor
after the Bank of Korea on Thursday surprised investors with a
rate cut, joining central banks in Australia and Europe in
recently lowering rates.
Despite the RBI's warning last week, analysts are also not
willing to rule further rate cuts, arguing easing inflation due
to slower domestic economic growth and falling global commodity
prices could support the case for further easing.
"Rate cuts by regional economies may prod the RBI to adopt
looser monetary policy. We also see demand for rupee debt
increasing among global funds boosted by a drop in commodity
prices and withholding tax reduction," Murthy said.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand Basu)