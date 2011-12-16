Dec 16 The Indian government plans to raise 4.70 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2011/12 Which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2011/12 stands at 4.70 trillion rupees which includes government securities. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 4293.6935 billion rupees which includes 3670.00 billion rupees borrowed through 94 Bond issues and includes 623.694 billion rupees through 19 Treasury Bill issues. This is 78.10 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far: -------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 09 7.99% 2017 20 97.97/8.4517 97.97 NIL/NIL Dec 09 FRB 2020 20 92.75/9.9950 92.75 NIL/4 Dec 09 9.15% 2024 60 103.80/8.6541 103.80 NIL/NIL Dec 09 8.83% 2041 30 - 8.8300 8.83 NIL/NIL Dec 02 8.97% 2030 30 - /8.9700 8.97 NIL/NIL Dec 02 8.79% 2021 60 100.49/8.7134 100.49 NIL/NIL Dec 02 7.83% 2018 40 95.94/8.6713 95.94 NIL/NIL Nov 25 FRB 2020 30 93.00/10.0148 93.00 NIL/1.03261 Nov 25 9.15% 2024 60 101.18/8.9930 101.18 NIL/NIL Nov 25 8.30% 2040 40 90.22/9.2794 90.22 NIL/NIL Nov 18 7.83% 2018 40 94.93/8.8840 94.93 NIL/NIL Nov 18 8.79% 2021 60 99.70/8.8349 99.70 NIL/11.5047 Nov 18 8.28% 2027 30 92.95/9.1280 92.95 NIL/NIL Nov 11 9.15% 2024 60 - /9.1500 9.15 NIL/1.50576 Nov 11 8.30% 2040 30 90.45/9.2535 90.45 NIL/8.6138 Nov 11 7.99% 2017 NIL - /- - NIL/NIL Nov 04 8.79% 2021 60 - /8.7900 8.79 NIL/NIL Nov 04 8.26% 2027 30 93.82/8.9991 93.82 NIL/NIL Nov 04 7.83% 2018 40 95.03/8.8588 95.03 NIL/NIL Oct 28 7.99% 2017 40 95.90/8.9195 95.90 NIL/1.4925 Oct 28 8.13% 2022 60 94.35/8.9505 94.35 NIL/NIL Oct 28 8.28% 2027 20 94.12/8.9799 94.12 NIL/NIL Oct 28 8.30% 2040 30 93.03/8.9787 93.03 NIL/NIL Oct 14 7.83% 2018 40 95.31/8.7939 95.31 NIL/16.13884 Oct 14 7.80% 2021 60 93.75/8.7844 93.75 NIL/24.2401 Oct 14 8.26% 2027 30 94.21/8.9491 94.21 NIL/NIL Oct 07 8.30% 2040 30 93.59/8.9204 93.59 NIL/7.0583 Oct 07 8.28% 2027 30 95.00/8.8708 95.00 NIL/1.92525 Oct 07 8.08% 2022 60 95.68/8.7017 95.68 NIL/NIL Oct 07 8.07% 2017 30 97.61/8.6395 97.61 NIL/NIL Sep 09 8.07% 2017 30 98.87/8.3322 98.87 NIL/NIL Sep 09 7.80% 2021 50 96.71/8.3030 96.71 NIL/NIL Sep 09 8.28% 2027 30 97.49/8.5705 97.49 NIL/NIL Sep 02 7.99% 2017 30 98.15/8.3931 98.15 NIL/7.2525 Sep 02 8.13% 2022 50 97.66/8.4592 97.66 NIL/NIL Sep 02 8.30% 2040 30 96.09/8.6692 96.09 NIL/NIL Aug 26 7.83% 2018 30 97.41/8.3444 97.41 NIL/NIL Aug 26 7.80% 2021 60 96.70/8.3027 96.70 NIL/NIL Aug 26 8.28% 2027 20 97.36/8.5849 97.36 NIL/NIL Aug 18 8.07% 2017 30 99.04/8.2911 99.04 NIL/NIL Aug 18 8.08% 2022 40 97.68/8.4072 97.68 NIL/NIL Aug 18 8.28% 2032 30 96.95/8.5988 96.95 NIL/NIL Aug 12 7.83% 2018 30 97.67/8.2893 97.67 NIL/NIL Aug 12 7.80% 2021 60 96.85/8.2777 96.85 NIL/NIL Aug 12 8.30% 2040 30 96.92/8.5886 96.92 NIL/NIL Aug 05 8.07% 2017 40 99.00/8.3002 99.00 NIL/NIL Aug 05 8.13% 2022 50 98.12/8.3912 98.12 NIL/NIL Aug 05 8.28% 2027 30 97.21/8.6013 97.21 NIL/NIL Jul 29 7.83% 2018 30 96.59/8.5047 96.59 NIL/NIL Jul 29 7.80% 2021 60 95.60/8.4716 95.60 NIL/NIL Jul 29 8.30% 2040 30 95.49/8.7289 95.49 NIL/NIL Jul 22 8.07% 2017 40 98.87/8.3303 98.87 NIL/NIL Jul 22 8.08% 2022 50 97.46/8.4381 97.46 NIL/NIL Jul 22 8.28% 2027 30 97.05/8.6195 97.05 NIL/NIL Jul 15 8.30% 2040 30 96.91/8.5902 96.91 NIL/NIL Jul 15 7.80% 2021 60 97.00/8.2515 97.00 NIL/NIL Jul 15 7.83% 2018 30 97.69/8.2807 97.69 NIL/NIL Jul 08 8.07% 2017 30 98.65/8.3805 98.65 NIL/NIL Jul 08 8.13% 2022 60 97.47/8.4816 97.47 NIL/NIL Jul 08 8.28% 2027 30 97.00/8.6248 97.00 NIL/NIL Jul 01 8.30% 2040 30 96.20/8.6598 96.20 NIL/NIL Jul 01 8.26% 2027 30 96.75/8.6363 96.75 NIL/NIL Jul 01 7.80% 2021 60 96.31/8.3571 96.31 NIL/NIL Jul 01 7.83% 2018 30 97.14/8.3884 97.14 NIL/NIL Jun 24 8.28% 2032 30 96.92/8.5997 96.92 NIL/NIL Jun 24 8.08% 2022 60 98.06/8.3497 98.06 NIL/NIL Jun 24 7.59% 2016 30 97.06/8.3420 97.06 NIL/NIL Jun 10 7.83% 2018 30 97.55/8.3038 97.55 NIL/NIL Jun 10 7.80% 2021 60 97.00/8.2488 97.00 NIL/NIL Jun 10 8.26% 2027 30 97.13/8.5900 97.13 NIL/NIL Jun 03 7.59% 2016 30 96.80/8.4027 96.80 NIL/NIL Jun 03 8.13% 2022 60 97.75/8.4401 97.75 NIL/NIL Jun 03 8.28% 2032 30 96.90/8.6011 96.90 NIL/NIL May 27 7.83% 2018 40 96.35/8.5406 96.35 NIL/NIL May 27 7.80% 2021 50 95.81/8.4316 95.81 NIL/NIL May 27 8.30% 2040 30 96.20/8.6583 96.20 NIL/NIL May 20 7.59% 2016 40 96.46/8.4866 96.46 NIL/6.3145 May 20 8.08% 2022 50 97.05/8.4907 97.05 NIL/NIL May 20 8.26% 2027 30 96.71/8.6387 96.71 NIL/NIL May 13 7.83% 2018 40 97.05/8.3994 97.05 NIL/NIL May 13 7.80% 2021 50 96.72/8.2902 96.72 NIL/NIL May 13 8.30% 2040 30 96.39/8.6393 96.39 NIL/NIL May 06 7.59% 2016 40 96.78/8.3993 96.78 NIL/NIL May 06 8.13% 2022 50 98.04/8.3987 98.04 NIL/NIL May 06 8.26% 2027 30 97.04/8.5992 97.04 NIL/NIL Apr 21 7.83% 2018 30 98.60/8.0960 98.60 NIL/NIL Apr 21 7.80% 2021 60 98.26/8.0566 98.26 NIL/NIL Apr 21 8.30% 2040 30 97.84/8.4994 97.84 NIL/NIL Apr 15 7.59% 2016 40 97.50/8.2108 97.50 NIL/8.75 Apr 15 8.08% 2022 50 98.74/8.2509 98.74 NIL/NIL Apr 15 8.26% 2027 30 98.15/8.4690 98.15 NIL/NIL Apr 08 7.83% 2018 40 -- /7.8300 7.83 NIL/NIL Apr 08 7.80% 2021 50 -- /7.8000 7.80 NIL/NIL Apr 08 8.30% 2040 30 98.78/8.4108 98.78 NIL/NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...3670.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2011/12 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 14 40.000 92.39/8.2595 NIL Nov 30 40.000 92.23/8.4477 NIL Nov 16 42.033 91.89/8.8500 NIL Nov 02 40.000 91.98/8.7432 NIL Oct 19 40.050 92.03/8.6840 NIL Oct 05 40.000 92.17/8.5185 NIL Sep 21 30.000 92.22/8.4595 NIL Sep 07 29.583 92.32/8.3417 NIL Aug 24 30.000 92.35/8.3065 NIL Aug 10 30.000 92.47/8.1656 NIL Jul 27 30.000 92.19/8.4949 NIL Jul 13 30.000 92.41/8.2360 NIL Jun 29 30.000 92.36/8.2947 NIL Jun 15 32.028 92.32/8.3417 NIL Jun 01 30.000 92.34/8.3182 NIL May 18 30.000 92.36/8.2947 NIL May 04 30.000 92.44/8.2007 NIL Apr 20 30.000 92.82/7.7567 NIL Apr 06 20.000 93.00/7.5476 NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 623.694 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buy back by RBI under OMO so far in 2011/12 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted date amount Accepted /yield% price/Yield% (in bln) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 08 8.07% 2017 100 16.83 98.70 8.3852 98.60 8.4095 Dec 08 7.83% 2018 44.40 96.96 8.4557 96.92 8.4649 Dec 08 8.13% 2022 18.60 97.09 8.5454 97.02 8.5556 Dec 08 8.28% 2027 11.10 95.86 8.7667 95.75 8.7795 Dec 01 7.99% 2017 100 6.49 97.20 8.6276 97.09 8.6539 Dec 01 7.80% 2021 32.79 94.45 8.6755 94.34 8.6936 Dec 01 8.08% 2022 12.67 95.62 8.7162 95.48 8.7376 Dec 01 8.26% 2027 5.88 94.00 8.9783 93.84 8.9982 Nov 24 7.99% 2017 100 6.49 96.58 8.7699 96.51 8.7869 Nov 24 7.83% 2018 22.89 95.39 8.7863 95.36 8.7932 Nov 24 7.80% 2021 38.03 93.59 8.8163 93.55 8.8228 Nov 24 8.13% 2022 26.95 94.99 8.8562 94.91 8.8682 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buy back .. 300.00 243.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2011. Market borrowing programme for the year 2011/12 is 4.70 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year OCTOBER 2011-MARCH 2012, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)