Mar 31 The Indian government plans to raise 5.69
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2012/13 Which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2012/13 stands
at 5.69 trillion rupees which includes government securities.
The following are details of the borrowings so far:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement
auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary
placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers
date in bln yield %) yield %) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2012/13 through auctions:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of G sec buy back by RBI under OMO
so far in 2012/13 through auctions:
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg
date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield%
(in bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 30 7.99% 2017 100 2.34 97.50 8.5850 97.50 8.5855
Mar 30 7.83% 2018 26.77 96.86 8.5063 96.77 8.5259
Mar 30 8.79% 2021 16.17 101.76 8.5157 101.71 8.5232
Mar 30 8.08% 2022 NIL NA NA NA NA
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Total buy back .. 100.00 45.28
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2012.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2012/13 is 5.69 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year APRIL 2012-SEPTEMBER 2012, double-click on.
