Mar 31 The Indian government plans to raise 5.69 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2012/13 Which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2012/13 stands at 5.69 trillion rupees which includes government securities. The following are details of the borrowings so far: -------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2012/13 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buy back by RBI under OMO so far in 2012/13 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 30 7.99% 2017 100 2.34 97.50 8.5850 97.50 8.5855 Mar 30 7.83% 2018 26.77 96.86 8.5063 96.77 8.5259 Mar 30 8.79% 2021 16.17 101.76 8.5157 101.71 8.5232 Mar 30 8.08% 2022 NIL NA NA NA NA ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buy back .. 100.00 45.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2012. Market borrowing programme for the year 2012/13 is 5.69 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2012-SEPTEMBER 2012, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)