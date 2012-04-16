Apr 13 The Indian government plans to raise 5.69
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2012/13 Which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2012/13 stands
at 5.69 trillion rupees which includes government securities.
So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 380 billion rupees which includes 330.00 billion rupees
borrowed through 8 Bond issues and includes 50.000 billion rupees
through 1 Treasury Bill issues.
This is 5.80 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include
T-Bill)
The following are details of the borrowings so far:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement
auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary
placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers
date in bln yield %) yield %) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 13 8.24% 2018 40 98.51/8.5614 98.51 NIL/NIL
Apr 13 8.79% 2021 70 102.09/8.4653 102.09 NIL/NIL
Apr 13 8.28% 2027 20 96.16/8.7366 96.16 NIL/NIL
Apr 13 8.33% 2036 20 95.30/8.8009 95.30 NIL/NIL
Apr 03 8.19% 2020 40 96.80/8.7619 96.80 NIL/3.1920
Apr 03 9.15% 2024 80 102.31/8.8402 102.31 NIL/NIL
Apr 03 8.97% 2030 30 99.70/9.0010 99.70 NIL/8.7596
Apr 03 8.83% 2041 30 97.65/9.0571 97.65 NIL/NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...330.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2012/13 through auctions:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 04 50.000 92.32/8.3417 NIL
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 50.000
----------------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of G sec buy back by RBI under OMO
so far in 2012/13 through auctions:
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg
date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield%
(in bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 30 7.99% 2017 100 2.34 97.50 8.5850 97.50 8.5855
Mar 30 7.83% 2018 26.77 96.86 8.5063 96.77 8.5259
Mar 30 8.79% 2021 16.17 101.76 8.5157 101.71 8.5232
Mar 30 8.08% 2022 NIL NA NA NA NA
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Total buy back .. 100.00 45.28
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2012.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2012/13 is 5.69 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year APRIL 2012-SEPTEMBER 2012, double-click on.
