Jun 28 The Indian government plans to raise 5.69 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2012/13 Which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2012/13 stands at 5.69 trillion rupees which includes government securities. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 2010 billion rupees which includes 1660.00 billion rupees borrowed through 44 Bond issues and includes 350.000 billion rupees through 7 Treasury Bill issues. This is 29.16 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far: -------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 8.19% 2020 40 100.10/8.1705 100.10 NIL/NIL Jun 22 9.15% 2024 70 105.95/8.3672 105.95 NIL/NIL Jun 22 8.28% 2027 20 98.48/8.4568 98.48 NIL/NIL Jun 22 8.83% 2041 20 102.13/8.6290 102.13 NIL/NIL Jun 08 8.24% 2018 30 100.10/8.2146 100.10 NIL/NIL Jun 08 8.97% 2030 30 104.48/8.4853 104.48 NIL/NIL Jun 08 8.33% 2036 20 97.85/8.5420 97.85 NIL/NIL Jun 08 8.15% 2022 70 - /8.1500 8.15 NIL/NIL Jun 01 8.83% 2041 20 101.10/8.7253 101.10 NIL/NIL Jun 01 8.83% 2041 20 101.10/8.7253 101.10 NIL/NIL Jun 01 8.83% 2041 20 101.10/8.7253 101.10 NIL/NIL Jun 01 8.83% 2041 20 101.10/8.7253 101.10 NIL/NIL May 25 8.24% 2018 40 98.94/8.4690 98.94 NIL/NIL May 25 8.79% 2021 60 101.70/8.5229 101.70 NIL/NIL May 25 8.28% 2027 20 95.83/8.7778 95.83 NIL/NIL May 25 8.33% 2036 30 94.35/8.9034 94.35 NIL/NIL May 18 8.19% 2020 40 98.60/8.4388 98.60 NIL/NIL May 18 9.15% 2024 70 104.67/8.5341 104.67 NIL/NIL May 18 8.97% 2030 20 101.35/8.8200 101.35 NIL/NIL May 18 8.83% 2041 20 99.01/8.9246 99.01 NIL/NIL May 11 8.24% 2018 40 98.52/8.5611 98.52 NIL/NIL May 11 8.79% 2021 70 101.43/8.5663 101.43 NIL/NIL May 11 8.28% 2027 20 95.09/8.8693 95.09 NIL/NIL May 11 8.33% 2036 20 93.94/8.9462 93.94 NIL/NIL May 04 8.19% 2020 40 98.05/8.5373 98.05 NIL/NIL May 04 9.15% 2024 80 103.25/8.7179 103.25 NIL/NIL May 04 8.97% 2030 30 100.45/8.9185 100.45 NIL/NIL May 04 8.83% 2041 30 98.31/8.9926 98.31 NIL/NIL Apr 27 8.24% 2018 40 98.16/8.6398 98.16 NIL/NIL Apr 27 8.79% 2021 70 101.00/8.6332 101.00 NIL/NIL Apr 27 8.28% 2027 20 95.45/8.8242 95.45 NIL/NIL Apr 27 8.33% 2036 30 93.82/8.9583 93.82 NIL/NIL Apr 20 8.19% 2020 40 98.60/8.4364 98.60 NIL/NIL Apr 20 9.15% 2024 70 104.97/8.4973 104.97 NIL/NIL Apr 20 8.97% 2030 20 101.85/8.7648 101.85 NIL/NIL Apr 20 8.83% 2041 30 100.20/8.8091 100.20 NIL/NIL Apr 13 8.24% 2018 40 98.51/8.5614 98.51 NIL/NIL Apr 13 8.79% 2021 70 102.09/8.4653 102.09 NIL/NIL Apr 13 8.28% 2027 20 96.16/8.7366 96.16 NIL/NIL Apr 13 8.33% 2036 20 95.30/8.8009 95.30 NIL/NIL Apr 03 8.19% 2020 40 96.80/8.7619 96.80 NIL/3.1920 Apr 03 9.15% 2024 80 102.31/8.8402 102.31 NIL/NIL Apr 03 8.97% 2030 30 99.70/9.0010 99.70 NIL/8.7596 Apr 03 8.83% 2041 30 97.65/9.0571 97.65 NIL/NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...1660.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2012/13 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 27 50.000 92.51 8.1187 NIL Jun 13 50.000 92.76/7.8265 NIL May 30 50.000 92.37/8.2830 NIL May 16 50.000 92.36/8.2947 NIL May 02 50.000 92.35/8.3065 NIL Apr 18 50.000 92.47/8.1656 NIL Apr 04 50.000 92.32/8.3417 NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 350.000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buy back by RBI under OMO so far in 2012/13 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 8.24% 2018 120 18.69 100.23 8.1855 100.14 8.2060 Jun 22 8.79% 2021 58.45 103.00 8.3200 102.96 8.3265 Jun 22 8.97% 2030 34.03 104.18 8.5157 104.08 5.5260 Jun 22 8.28% 2032 1.71 97.75 8.5160 97.68 8.5241 Jun 12 8.19% 2020 120 45.55 100.23 8.1466 100.18 8.1560 Jun 12 8.79% 2021 56.53 103.06 8.3124 103.02 8.3192 Jun 12 8.08% 2022 9.93 98.19 8.3457 98.12 8.3556 Jun 12 7.35% 2024 0.05 93.00 8.2798 93.00 8.2802 May 25 8.19% 2020 120 43.84 98.84 8.3959 98.77 8.4080 May 25 9.15% 2024 49.79 104.73 8.5255 104.70 8.5297 May 25 8.26% 2027 0.28 96.00 8.7384 96.00 8.7388 May 25 8.97% 2030 18.03 101.95 8.7550 101.87 8.7638 May 18 8.24% 2018 120 27.63 99.00 8.4557 98.93 8.4709 May 18 8.79% 2021 62.84 101.88 8.4960 101.83 8.5030 May 18 8.08% 2022 NA NA NA NA NA May 18 8.28% 2027 20.81 96.01 8.7554 95.97 8.7601 May 11 8.19% 2020 120 47.92 98.67 8.4254 98.55 8.4473 May 11 9.15% 2024 44.97 104.35 8.5760 104.27 8.5864 May 11 8.97% 2030 4.68 101.30 8.8252 101.25 8.8305 May 11 8.28% 2032 NIL NA NA NA NA Mar 30 7.99% 2017 100 2.34 97.50 8.5850 97.50 8.5855 Mar 30 7.83% 2018 26.77 96.86 8.5063 96.77 8.5259 Mar 30 8.79% 2021 16.17 101.76 8.5157 101.71 8.5232 Mar 30 8.08% 2022 NIL NA NA NA NA ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buy back .. 700.00 591.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2012. Market borrowing programme for the year 2012/13 is 5.69 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2012-SEPTEMBER 2012, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)