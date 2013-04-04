GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Apr 4 The Indian government plans to raise 6.29 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2013/14 Which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2013/14 stands at 6.29 trillion rupees which includes only government securities. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 50.11 billion rupees which includes 50.110 billion rupees through 1 Treasury Bill issue. The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 50.110 92.83/7.7450 NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 50.110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2013. Market borrowing programme for the year 2013/14 is 6.29 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2013-SEPTEMBER 2013, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GD