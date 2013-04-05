Apr 5 The Indian government plans to raise 6.29 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2013/14 Which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2013/14 stands at 6.29 trillion rupees which includes only government securities. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 50.11 billion rupees which includes 50.110 billion rupees through 1 Treasury Bill issue. The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 03 50.110 92.83/7.7450 NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 50.110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2013. Market borrowing programme for the year 2013/14 is 6.29 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2013-SEPTEMBER 2013, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)