TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2013/14 May 8 The Indian government plans to raise 6.29 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2013/14 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2013/14 stands at 6.29 trillion rupees which includes only government securities. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 750.175 billion rupees which includes 600.00 billion rupees borrowed through 16 Bond issues and includes 150.175 billion rupees through 3 Treasury Bill issues. This is 9.54 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2013/14 through Government Bond auctions: -------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- May 03 7.83% 2018 30 101.12/7.5516 101.17 NIL/NIL May 03 8.33% 2026 60 104.05/7.8295 104.11 NIL/NIL May 03 8.97% 2030 30 109.07/7.9990 109.14 NIL/NIL May 03 8.83% 2041 30 109.03/8.0192 109.25 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.12% 2020 30 103.03/7.5872 103.05 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.15% 2022 60 102.41/7.7743 102.45 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.32% 2032 30 103.76/7.9340 103.81 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.30% 2042 30 103.77/7.9653 103.84 NIL/NIL Apr 12 7.83% 2018 30 100.30/7.7559 100.33 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.20% 2025 60 102.11/7.9291 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.97% 2030 30 107.84/8.1240 107.92 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.83% 2041 30 107.37/8.1593 107.44 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.12% 2020 40 101.33/7.8826 101.37 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.33% 2026 60 102.15/8.0605 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.32% 2032 20 100.95/8.2190 101.05 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.30% 2042 30 100.80/8.2257 100.99 NIL/NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...600.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 30 50.025 93.06/7.4780 NIL Apr 17 50.040 92.97/7.5824 NIL Apr 03 50.110 92.83/7.7450 NIL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 150.175 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buys by RBI under OMO so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 07 8.07% 2017A 100 8.07 102.00 7.4962 101.96 7.5073 May 07 7.35% 2024 2.95 96.09 7.8826 96.08 7.8841 May 07 8.20% 2025 43.05 103.20 7.7906 103.18 7.7926 May 07 8.28% 2032 42.51 103.60 7.9067 103.42 7.9251 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 100.00 96.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2013. Market borrowing programme for the year 2013/14 is 6.29 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2013-SEPTEMBER 2013, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)