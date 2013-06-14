Jun 14 The Indian government plans to raise 6.29 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2013/14 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2013/14 stands at 6.29 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1650.185 billion rupees which includes 1340.00 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues, 300.185 billion rupees through 6 Treasury Bill issues and 10.00 billion rupees through 1 Inflation Indexed Bond issues. This is 21.46 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2013/14 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 07 8.12% 2020 30 104.55/7.3209 104.59 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.33% 2026 60 107.85/7.3827 107.88 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.32% 2032 20 108.55/7.4717 108.60 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.30% 2042 30 109.60/7.4881 109.73 NIL/NIL May 31 7.16% 2023 60 99.17/7.2780 99.40 NIL/NIL May 31 8.97% 2030 30 114.23/7.4970 114.32 NIL/NIL May 31 8.83% 2041 30 115.09/7.5357 115.23 NIL/NIL May 31 7.28% 2019 30 - /7.2800 7.2447 NIL/NIL May 24 8.12% 2020 30 105.06/7.2363 105.09 NIL/NIL May 24 8.20% 2025 60 106.70/7.3616 106.75 NIL/NIL May 24 8.32% 2032 30 109.10/7.4212 109.16 NIL/NIL May 24 8.30% 2042 30 110.24/7.4382 110.33 NIL/NIL May 17 7.83% 2018 30 102.45/7.2237 102.49 NIL/NIL May 17 8.97% 2030 20 115.45/7.3842 115.59 NIL/NIL May 17 8.83% 2041 30 116.75/7.4105 116.82 NIL/NIL May 17 7.16% 2023 70 - /7.1600 7.1444 NIL/NIL May 10 8.12% 2020 30 104.10/7.4016 104.18 NIL/NIL May 10 8.15% 2022 70 103.48/7.6106 103.52 NIL/NIL May 10 8.32% 2032 20 106.56/7.6605 106.62 NIL/NIL May 10 8.30% 2042 30 106.82/7.7103 106.89 NIL/NIL May 03 7.83% 2018 30 101.12/7.5516 101.17 NIL/NIL May 03 8.33% 2026 60 104.05/7.8295 104.11 NIL/NIL May 03 8.97% 2030 30 109.07/7.9990 109.14 NIL/NIL May 03 8.83% 2041 30 109.03/8.0192 109.25 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.12% 2020 30 103.03/7.5872 103.05 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.15% 2022 60 102.41/7.7743 102.45 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.32% 2032 30 103.76/7.9340 103.81 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.30% 2042 30 103.77/7.9653 103.84 NIL/NIL Apr 12 7.83% 2018 30 100.30/7.7559 100.33 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.20% 2025 60 102.11/7.9291 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.97% 2030 30 107.84/8.1240 107.92 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.83% 2041 30 107.37/8.1593 107.44 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.12% 2020 40 101.33/7.8826 101.37 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.33% 2026 60 102.15/8.0605 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.32% 2032 20 100.95/8.2190 101.05 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.30% 2042 30 100.80/8.2257 100.99 NIL/NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...1340.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 50.000 93.12/7.4086 NIL May 29 50.000 93.22/7.2931 NIL May 15 50.010 93.29/7.2124 NIL Apr 30 50.025 93.06/7.4780 NIL Apr 17 50.040 92.97/7.5824 NIL Apr 03 50.110 92.83/7.7450 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 300.185 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buys by RBI under OMO so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 07 8.07% 2017A 70 4.60 102.53 7.3364 102.50 7.3442 Jun 07 8.08% 2022 21.00 103.74 7.5050 103.69 7.5130 Jun 07 7.35% 2024 14.56 99.36 7.4355 99.22 7.4546 Jun 07 8.26% 2027 27.90 106.67 7.4857 106.51 7.5034 May 07 8.07% 2017A 100 8.07 102.00 7.4962 101.96 7.5073 May 07 7.35% 2024 2.95 96.09 7.8826 96.08 7.8841 May 07 8.20% 2025 43.05 103.20 7.7906 103.18 7.7926 May 07 8.28% 2032 42.51 103.60 7.9067 103.42 7.9251 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 170.00 164.65 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of Inflation Indexed Bonds Issues so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement Date amount yield % Average on Primary (rupees yield % dealers in bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 04 1.44% 2023 10 1.44% 1.4400% NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 10.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2013. Market borrowing programme for the year 2013/14 is 6.29 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2013-SEPTEMBER 2013, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)