Oct 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.29 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2013/14 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2013/14 stands at 6.29 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 4159.4338 billion rupees which includes 3400.00 billion rupees borrowed through 90 Government Bond issues, 719.434 billion rupees through 14 Treasury Bill issues and 40.00 billion rupees through 4 Inflation Indexed Bond issues. This is 54.69 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2013/14 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 27 8.12% 2020 30 94.98/9.0814 94.98 NIL/NIL Sep 27 8.28% 2027 60 92.95/9.1852 92.95 NIL/NIL Sep 27 8.83% 2041 30 94.38/9.3986 94.38 NIL/NIL Sep 27 9.20% 2030 20 - /9.2000 9.2000 NIL/2.907440 Sep 23 7.28% 2019 30 92.48/8.9926 92.48 NIL/5.177750 Sep 23 7.16% 2023 60 89.56/8.7834 89.56 NIL/9.9230 Sep 23 8.30% 2042 30 90.48/9.2451 90.48 NIL/13.054550 Sep 23 8.32% 2032 30 91.75/9.2505 91.75 NIL/12.1434 Sep 06 8.12% 2020 30 96.77/8.7265 96.77 NIL/NIL Sep 06 8.28% 2027 70 96.90/8.6654 96.90 NIL/NIL Aug 30 7.28% 2019 40 90.71/9.4028 90.71 NIL/6.8810 Aug 30 7.16% 2023 70 89.21/8.8344 89.21 NIL/NIL Aug 30 8.28% 2032 30 90.77/9.3374 90.77 NIL/4.40354 Aug 30 8.83% 2041 30 94.83/9.3504 94.83 NIL/13.7649 Aug 23 8.12% 2020 30 95.65/8.9409 95.65 NIL/5.3811 Aug 23 8.20% 2025 60 95.12/8.8647 95.12 NIL/6.5683 Aug 23 8.32% 2032 30 94.53/8.9225 94.53 NIL/NIL Aug 23 8.30% 2042 30 93.57/8.9197 93.57 NIL/5.33896 Aug 16 7.28% 2019 40 91.49/9.2046 91.49 NIL/5.610550 Aug 16 7.16% 2023 60 89.73/8.7437 89.73 NIL/3.5292 Aug 16 8.28% 2032 30 91.89/9.2004 91.89 NIL/1.6400 Aug 16 7.40% 2035 30 83.12/9.1997 83.12 NIL/3.6640 Aug 08 8.12% 2020 30 97.09/8.6610 97.09 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.33% 2026 60 97.35/8.6735 97.35 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.32% 2032 30 96.11/8.7431 96.11 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.30% 2042 30 94.97/8.7785 94.97 NIL/NIL Aug 02 7.28% 2019 30 93.90/8.6300 93.90 NIL/5.1594 Aug 02 7.16% 2023 70 93.00/8.2116 93.00 NIL/NIL Aug 02 8.28% 2032 30 95.90/8.7299 95.90 NIL/4.308190 Aug 02 7.40% 2035 20 87.07/8.7288 87.07 NIL/NIL Jul 26 7.38% 2015 20 96.96/8.9982 96.96 NIL/NIL Jul 26 8.12% 2020 30 97.01/8.6747 97.01 NIL/3.7103 Jul 26 8.20% 2025 70 98.01/8.4629 98.01 NIL/NIL Jul 26 8.32% 2032 30 97.63/8.5747 97.63 NIL/9.5925 Jul 19 7.28% 2019 30 94.45 /8.4981 94.45 NIL/NIL Jul 19 7.16% 2023 60 94.00 /8.0529 94.00 NIL/10.4750 Jul 19 8.28% 2032 30 97.75 /8.5224 97.75 NIL/13.3765 Jul 19 8.30% 2042 30 97.30 /8.5515 97.30 NIL/11.42287 Jul 12 8.12% 2020 30 102.33/7.6991 102.33 NIL/NIL Jul 12 8.33% 2026 60 105.90/7.6066 105.90 NIL/NIL Jul 12 8.32% 2032 30 104.61/7.8489 104.61 NIL/NIL Jul 12 7.40% 2035 30 95.90/7.7900 95.90 NIL/NIL Jul 05 7.28% 2019 30 98.60/7.5763 98.60 NIL/NIL Jul 05 7.16% 2023 60 97.81/7.4759 97.81 NIL/NIL Jul 05 8.97% 2030 30 110.73/7.8293 110.73 NIL/NIL Jul 05 8.30% 2042 30 105.06/7.8564 105.06 NIL/NIL Jun 28 8.12% 2020 30 102.41/7.6871 102.41 NIL/NIL Jun 28 8.20% 2025 60 104.22/7.6598 104.22 NIL/NIL Jun 28 8.32% 2032 30 104.61/7.8489 104.61 NIL/NIL Jun 28 7.40% 2035 20 95.80/7.7994 95.80 NIL/NIL Jun 21 7.16% 2023 60 98.06/7.4388 98.06 NIL/NIL Jun 21 7.28% 2019 30 98.65/7.5648 98.65 NIL/NIL Jun 21 8.83% 2041 30 112.47/7.7389 112.47 NIL/NIL Jun 21 8.97% 2030 30 111.77/7.7292 111.77 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.12% 2020 30 104.55/7.3209 104.59 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.33% 2026 60 107.85/7.3827 107.88 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.32% 2032 20 108.55/7.4717 108.60 NIL/NIL Jun 07 8.30% 2042 30 109.60/7.4881 109.73 NIL/NIL May 31 7.16% 2023 60 99.17/7.2780 99.40 NIL/NIL May 31 8.97% 2030 30 114.23/7.4970 114.32 NIL/NIL May 31 8.83% 2041 30 115.09/7.5357 115.23 NIL/NIL May 31 7.28% 2019 30 - /7.2800 7.2447 NIL/NIL May 24 8.12% 2020 30 105.06/7.2363 105.09 NIL/NIL May 24 8.20% 2025 60 106.70/7.3616 106.75 NIL/NIL May 24 8.32% 2032 30 109.10/7.4212 109.16 NIL/NIL May 24 8.30% 2042 30 110.24/7.4382 110.33 NIL/NIL May 17 7.83% 2018 30 102.45/7.2237 102.49 NIL/NIL May 17 8.97% 2030 20 115.45/7.3842 115.59 NIL/NIL May 17 8.83% 2041 30 116.75/7.4105 116.82 NIL/NIL May 17 7.16% 2023 70 - /7.1600 7.1444 NIL/NIL May 10 8.12% 2020 30 104.10/7.4016 104.18 NIL/NIL May 10 8.15% 2022 70 103.48/7.6106 103.52 NIL/NIL May 10 8.32% 2032 20 106.56/7.6605 106.62 NIL/NIL May 10 8.30% 2042 30 106.82/7.7103 106.89 NIL/NIL May 03 7.83% 2018 30 101.12/7.5516 101.17 NIL/NIL May 03 8.33% 2026 60 104.05/7.8295 104.11 NIL/NIL May 03 8.97% 2030 30 109.07/7.9990 109.14 NIL/NIL May 03 8.83% 2041 30 109.03/8.0192 109.25 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.12% 2020 30 103.03/7.5872 103.05 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.15% 2022 60 102.41/7.7743 102.45 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.32% 2032 30 103.76/7.9340 103.81 NIL/NIL Apr 18 8.30% 2042 30 103.77/7.9653 103.84 NIL/NIL Apr 12 7.83% 2018 30 100.30/7.7559 100.33 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.20% 2025 60 102.11/7.9291 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.97% 2030 30 107.84/8.1240 107.92 NIL/NIL Apr 12 8.83% 2041 30 107.37/8.1593 107.44 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.12% 2020 40 101.33/7.8826 101.37 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.33% 2026 60 102.15/8.0605 102.18 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.32% 2032 20 100.95/8.2190 101.05 NIL/NIL Apr 05 8.30% 2042 30 100.80/8.2257 100.99 NIL/NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) ...3400.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 01 60.000 91.83/8.9213 NIL Sep 18 50.150 91.38/9.4591 NIL Sep 04 50.073 91.02/9.8931 NIL Aug 21 50.513 90.98/9.9415 NIL Aug 07 51.453 91.03/9.8810 NIL Jul 24 50.070 90.55/10.4649 NIL Jul 10 50.130 93.00/7.5476 NIL Jun 26 56.860 93.04/7.5012 NIL Jun 12 50.000 93.12/7.4086 NIL May 29 50.000 93.22/7.2931 NIL May 15 50.010 93.29/7.2124 NIL Apr 30 50.025 93.06/7.4780 NIL Apr 17 50.040 92.97/7.5824 NIL Apr 03 50.110 92.83/7.7450 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 719.434 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buys by RBI under OMO so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 30 8.20% 2025 80 37.18 93.56 9.0886 93.40 9.1122 Aug 30 8.33% 2026 16.51 94.38 9.0771 94.16 9.1073 Aug 30 8.32% 2032 4.58 93.20 9.0773 92.89 9.1140 Aug 30 8.30% 2042 4.03 91.84 9.0994 91.60 9.1243 Aug 23 8.15% 2022 80 13.01 96.88 8.6608 96.61 8.7067 Aug 23 7.16% 2023 7.43 92.74 8.2571 92.48 8.2991 Aug 23 8.33% 2026 28.69 96.93 8.7296 96.82 8.7440 Aug 23 8.97% 2030 13.19 101.80 8.7632 101.37 8.8110 Jul 18 8.33% 2026 120 7.77 100.75 8.2343 100.81 8.2271 Jul 18 8.97% 2030 17.55 103.80 8.5444 104.04 8.5189 Jul 18 8.07% 2017A Nil N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Jul 18 8.15% 2022 Nil N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Jun 07 8.07% 2017A 70 4.60 102.53 7.3364 102.50 7.3442 Jun 07 8.08% 2022 21.00 103.74 7.5050 103.69 7.5130 Jun 07 7.35% 2024 14.56 99.36 7.4355 99.22 7.4546 Jun 07 8.26% 2027 27.90 106.67 7.4857 106.51 7.5034 May 07 8.07% 2017A 100 8.07 102.00 7.4962 101.96 7.5073 May 07 7.35% 2024 2.95 96.09 7.8826 96.08 7.8841 May 07 8.20% 2025 43.05 103.20 7.7906 103.18 7.7926 May 07 8.28% 2032 42.51 103.60 7.9067 103.42 7.9251 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 450.00 314.59 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of Inflation Indexed Bonds Issues so far in 2013/14 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement Date amount price/yield% Average on Primary (rupees yield % dealers in bln) /price (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 24 1.44% 2023 10 82.00/3.6624 82.00 0.4000 Aug 27 1.44% 2023 10 83.30/3.4700 83.30 5.3242 Jun 25 1.44% 2023 10 95.10/1.9855 95.10 NIL Jun 04 1.44% 2023 10 -- /1.4400 1.4400% NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 40.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2013. Market borrowing programme for the year 2013/14 is 6.29 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year OCTOBER 2013-MARCH 2014, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)