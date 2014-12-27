Dec 27 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 6091.9715 billion rupees which includes 4970.00 billion rupees borrowed through 134 Government Bond issues and 1121.972 billion rupees through 20 Treasury Bill issues. This is 76.46 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2014/15 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 8.08% 2022 20 99.71/8.1298 99.85 NIL/NIL Dec 26 8.15% 2026 60 101.29/7.9785 101.36 NIL/NIL Dec 26 9.20% 2030 30 109.36/8.1329 109.71 NIL/NIL Dec 26 8.30% 2040 30 102.59/8.0591 102.71 NIL/NIL Dec 19 8.27% 2020 30 100.80/8.0847 100.84 NIL/NIL Dec 19 8.40% 2024 60 103.00/7.9454 103.05 NIL/NIL Dec 19 8.24% 2033 20 102.63/7.9669 102.68 NIL/NIL Dec 19 8.17% 2044 30 102.23/7.9726 102.29 NIL/NIL Dec 05 8.27% 2020 20 101.10/8.0187 101.12 NIL/NIL Dec 05 8.15% 2026 60 101.58/7.9422 101.66 NIL/NIL Dec 05 8.24% 2033 30 102.25/8.0060 102.29 NIL/NIL Dec 05 8.30% 2040 30 103.00/8.0213 103.11 NIL/NIL Nov 28 8.27% 2020 30 100.38/8.1823 100.41 NIL/NIL Nov 28 8.40% 2024 60 101.96/8.1008 102.03 NIL/NIL Nov 28 9.20% 2030 20 108.70/8.2061 108.81 NIL/NIL Nov 28 8.17% 2044 30 - /8.1700 8.1620 NIL/NIL Nov 21 8.27% 2020 20 100.23/8.2160 100.26 NIL/NIL Nov 21 8.24% 2033 30 100.25/8.2131 100.29 NIL/NIL Nov 21 8.30% 2040 30 100.37/8.2637 100.44 NIL/NIL Nov 21 8.15% 2026 60 - /8.1500 8.1333 NIL/NIL Nov 14 8.27% 2020 30 99.90/8.2907 99.92 NIL/NIL Nov 14 8.40% 2024 70 101.18/8.2180 101.20 NIL/NIL Nov 14 9.20% 2030 20 107.63/8.3230 107.70 NIL/NIL Nov 14 9.23% 2043 30 109.91/8.3193 110.11 NIL/NIL Nov 07 8.27% 2020 20 100.12/8.2402 100.15 NIL/NIL Nov 07 8.60% 2028 70 102.56/8.2811 102.61 NIL/NIL Nov 07 8.30% 2040 30 100.35/8.2653 100.41 NIL/NIL Nov 07 8.24% 2033 30 - /8.2400 8.2202 NIL/NIL Oct 31 8.27% 2020 30 99.88/8.2942 99.91 NIL/NIL Oct 31 8.40% 2024 70 100.83/8.2710 100.88 NIL/NIL Oct 31 9.20% 2030 20 107.36/8.3538 107.39 NIL/NIL Oct 31 9.23% 2043 30 109.41/8.3618 109.47 NIL/NIL Oct 17 8.27% 2020 20 99.07/8.4771 98.09 NIL/NIL Oct 17 8.60% 2028 70 100.56/8.5277 100.58 NIL/NIL Oct 17 8.32% 2032 30 97.65/8.5776 97.71 NIL/NIL Oct 17 8.30% 2042 30 97.01/8.5811 97.06 NIL/NIL Oct 10 8.27% 2020 30 98.68/8.5651 98.70 NIL/NIL Oct 10 8.40% 2024 70 99.55/8.4653 99.58 NIL/NIL Oct 10 9.20% 2030 20 104.54/8.6688 104.61 NIL/NIL Oct 10 9.23% 2043 30 105.79/8.6793 105.92 NIL/NIL Sep 26 8.27% 2020 20 98.57/8.5881 98.59 NIL/NIL Sep 26 8.60% 2028 60 99.77/8.6264 99.79 NIL/NIL Sep 26 9.20% 2030 20 104.29/8.6984 104.33 NIL/NIL Sep 26 8.30% 2042 20 95.96/8.6837 96.03 NIL/NIL Sep 19 8.27% 2020 20 98.85/8.5237 98.88 NIL/NIL Sep 19 8.40% 2024 60 99.57/8.4625 99.61 NIL/NIL Sep 19 8.32% 2032 20 96.93/8.6589 96.98 NIL/NIL Sep 19 9.23% 2043 20 105.81/8.6777 105.94 NIL/NIL Sep 05 8.27% 2020 20 98.42/8.6192 98.46 NIL/NIL Sep 05 8.60% 2028 60 99.17/8.7019 99.19 NIL/NIL Sep 05 9.20% 2030 20 103.79/8.7548 103.87 NIL/NIL Sep 05 8.30% 2042 20 95.21/8.7582 95.30 NIL/NIL Aug 28 8.27% 2020 20 98.25/8.6567 98.29 NIL/NIL Aug 28 8.40% 2024 60 98.76/8.5864 98.80 NIL/NIL Aug 28 8.32% 2032 20 95.89/8.7780 95.92 NIL/NIL Aug 28 9.23% 2043 20 104.53/8.7946 104.60 NIL/NIL Aug 22 8.27% 2020 20 98.54/8.5906 98.60 NIL/NIL Aug 22 8.60% 2028 60 99.36/8.6777 99.41 NIL/NIL Aug 22 9.20% 2030 20 103.93/8.7388 103.98 NIL/NIL Aug 22 8.30% 2042 20 95.44/8.7352 95.50 NIL/NIL Aug 14 8.40% 2024 40 98.89/8.5667 98.96 NIL/NIL Aug 14 8.32% 2032 20 95.15/8.8638 95.19 NIL/NIL Aug 14 9.23% 2043 20 104.25/8.8207 104.44 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.35% 2022 20 96.65/8.9541 96.71 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.60% 2028 70 98.07/8.8420 98.11 NIL/NIL Aug 08 9.20% 2030 20 102.31/8.9248 102.34 NIL/NIL Aug 08 8.30% 2042 30 93.59/8.9228 93.84 NIL/NIL Aug 01 8.27% 2020 30 98.72/8.5487 98.76 NIL/4.82 Aug 01 8.40% 2024 90 99.17/8.5247 99.20 NIL/29.6350 Aug 01 9.23% 2043 20 104.89/8.7624 104.97 NIL/NIL Jul 25 8.27% 2020 20 99.46/8.3848 99.46 NIL/NIL Jul 25 8.32% 2032 20 96.55/8.7026 96.55 NIL/NIL Jul 25 8.30% 2042 30 96.03/8.6772 96.03 NIL/NIL Jul 25 8.40% 2024 70 - /8.4000 8.40 NIL/NIL Jul 18 8.35% 2022 20 97.63/8.7716 97.63 NIL/NIL Jul 18 8.60% 2028 70 99.83/8.6190 99.83 NIL/NIL Jul 18 9.20% 2030 30 103.86/8.7471 103.86 NIL/NIL Jul 18 9.23% 2043 20 104.87/8.7647 104.87 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.27% 2020 30 97.83/8.7454 97.83 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.83% 2023 70 100.10/8.8111 100.10 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.32% 2032 20 95.53/8.8185 95.53 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.30% 2042 30 94.42/8.8386 94.42 NIL/NIL Jul 04 8.35% 2022 30 98.02/8.7000 98.02 NIL/NIL Jul 04 8.60% 2028 70 100.20/8.5734 100.20 NIL/NIL Jul 04 9.20% 2030 30 104.36/8.6910 104.36 NIL/NIL Jul 04 9.23% 2043 20 105.82/8.6792 105.82 NIL/NIL Jun 27 8.27% 2020 30 98.70/8.5517 98.70 NIL/9.6150 Jun 27 8.83% 2023 70 100.62/8.7297 100.62 NIL/NIL Jun 27 9.32% 2032 20 96.13/8.7485 96.13 NIL/NIL Jun 27 9.30% 2042 30 95.12/8.7685 95.12 NIL/NIL Jun 20 8.35% 2022 30 97.83/8.7336 97.83 NIL/NIL Jun 20 8.60% 2028 70 99.80/8.6238 99.80 NIL/NIL Jun 20 9.20% 2030 30 103.94/8.7389 103.94 NIL/NIL Jun 20 9.23% 2043 20 105.06/8.7488 105.06 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.83% 2023 70 101.77/8.5523 101.77 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.32% 2032 20 97.99/8.5489 97.89 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.30% 2042 30 97.02/8.5804 97.02 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.27% 2020 40 - /8.2700 8.27 NIL/NIL May 30 8.35% 2022 40 98.31/8.6469 98.31 NIL/NIL May 30 9.20% 2030 20 104.09/8.7230 104.09 NIL/NIL May 30 9.23% 2043 30 104.50/8.7993 104.50 NIL/NIL May 30 8.60% 2028 70 - /8.6000 8.60 NIL/NIL May 23 7.80% 2020 40 95.68/8.7464 95.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.83% 2023 70 101.01/8.6717 101.01 NIL/NIL May 23 8.32% 2032 30 94.68/8.9140 94.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.30% 2042 20 93.87/8.8932 93.87 NIL/NIL May 16 8.35% 2022 60 97.25/8.8369 97.25 NIL/NIL May 16 8.24% 2027 80 94.28/9.0006 94.28 NIL/NIL May 16 9.20% 2030 30 102.12/8.9485 102.12 NIL/NIL May 16 9.23% 2043 30 102.47/8.9887 102.47 NIL/NIL May 09 7.80% 2020 40 94.93/8.9119 94.93 NIL/NIL May 09 8.32% 2032 20 93.90/9.0048 93.90 NIL/NIL May 09 8.83% 2023 70 100.51/8.7490 100.51 NIL/NIL May 09 8.30% 2042 30 92.64/9.0198 92.64 NIL/NIL May 02 8.35% 2022 40 96.80/8.9160 96.80 NIL/NIL May 02 8.28% 2027 70 93.71/9.1003 93.71 NIL/NIL May 02 9.20% 2030 30 101.34/9.0399 101.34 NIL/NIL May 02 9.23% 2043 20 101.53/9.0784 101.53 NIL/NIL Apr 25 7.80% 2020 40 94.80/8.9359 94.80 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.83% 2023 70 99.92/8.8406 99.92 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.32% 2032 20 93.19/9.0884 93.19 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.30% 2042 30 91.69/9.1195 91.69 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.35% 2022 50 95.45/9.1584 95.45 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.24% 2027 90 92.05/9.3122 92.05 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.20% 2030 30 99.50/9.2585 99.50 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 99.27/9.3004 99.27 NIL/NIL Apr 11 7.80% 2020 30 93.67/9.1853 93.67 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.83% 2023 80 98.76/9.0230 98.76 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.32% 2032 30 91.20/9.3291 91.20 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.30% 2042 20 89.85/9.3182 89.85 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.35% 2022 40 94.78/9.2778 94.78 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.28% 2027 70 91.50/9.4055 91.50 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.20% 2030 20 98.92/9.3291 98.92 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.23% 2043 30 98.09/9.4198 98.09 NIL/8.6416 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 4970.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 24 50.000 92.42/8.2242 NIL Dec 10 50.070 92.42/8.2242 NIL Nov 26 60.030 92.36/8.2947 NIL Nov 12 60.060 92.31/8.3535 NIL Oct 29 60.000 92.26/8.4124 NIL Oct 14 60.290 92.13/8.5657 NIL Oct 01 60.000 92.06/8.6485 NIL Sep 17 50.070 92.05/8.6603 NIL Sep 03 50.080 92.05/8.6603 NIL Aug 20 50.020 92.03/8.6840 NIL Aug 06 60.026 91.98/8.7432 NIL Jul 23 60.035 92.02/8.6959 NIL Jul 09 60.000 92.04/8.6722 NIL Jun 25 30.786 92.02/8.6959 NIL Jun 11 60.000 92.10/8.6012 NIL May 28 60.000 92.02/8.6959 NIL May 13 60.000 91.86/8.8857 NIL Apr 30 60.000 91.83/8.9213 NIL Apr 16 60.020 91.80/8.9570 NIL Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 1121.972 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec buys by RBI under OMO so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 01 8.07% 2017 120 37.10 99.91 8.1094 99.94 8.0954 Dec 01 7.80% 2020 17.10 98.34 8.1829 98.38 8.1739 Dec 01 8.08% 2022 19.91 99.40 8.1837 99.43 8.1784 Dec 01 8.26% 2027 49.30 100.49 8.1947 100.62 8.1786 Nov 05 8.07% 2017 100 36.25 99.84 8.1416 99.90 8.1099 Nov 05 8.79% 2021 25.20 102.52 8.3081 102.58 8.2966 Nov 05 8.08% 2022 9.00 98.70 8.3075 98.73 8.3014 Nov 05 8.28% 2027 33.00 99.79 8.3048 99.90 8.2909 Oct 13 8.07% 2017A 100 0.00 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Oct 13 8.79% 2021 10.00 100.77 8.6401 100.77 8.6401 Oct 13 8.33% 2026 25.68 97.35 8.6916 97.41 8.6838 Oct 13 8.28% 2027 30.14 96.88 8.6849 96.96 8.6743 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys .. 320.00 292.68 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of buyback/switching operations so far in 2014/15: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date Bond Amount (rupees in bln) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26-Sep-14 7.32% 2014 -4.78 26-Sep-14 7.56% 2014 -36.65 26-Sep-14 6.49% 2015 -10.25 26-Sep-14 7.17% 2015 -8.75 17-Sep-14 7.32% 2014 -41.95 17-Sep-14 7.56% 2014 -41.84 17-Sep-14 6.49% 2015 -23.70 17-Sep-14 7.17% 2015 -10.02 17-Sep-14 7.38% 2015 -10.11 Issue date is April 1, 2014. Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.50 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year OCTOBER 2014-MARCH 2015, double-click on.