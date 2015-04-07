Apr 7 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2015/16 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2015/16 stands at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 60 billion rupees which includes 60.000 billion rupees through 1 Treasury Bill issue. The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2015/16 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 06 60.000 92.74/7.8498 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 60.000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2015. Market borrowing programme for the year 2015/16 is 6.50 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2015-SEPTEMBER 2015, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)