Apr 16 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2015/16 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2015/16 stands at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 280.1 billion rupees which includes 160.00 billion rupees borrowed through 4 Government Bond issues and 120.100 billion rupees through 2 Treasury Bill issues. This is 2.46 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2015/16 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 10 8.27% 2020 30 102.18/7.7451 102.20 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.15% 2026 70 102.63/7.7998 102.62 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.24% 2033 30 103.96/7.8309 103.99 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.17% 2044 30 103.63/7.8513 103.73 NIL/NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 160.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2015/16 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 15 60.100 92.71/7.8848 NIL Apr 06 60.000 92.74/7.8498 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 120.100 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2015. Market borrowing programme for the year 2015/16 is 6.50 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2015-SEPTEMBER 2015, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)