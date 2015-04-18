Apr 18 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2015/16 which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2015/16 stands
at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds
and inflation indexed bonds.
So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 440.1 billion rupees which includes 320.00 billion rupees
borrowed through 8 Government Bond issues and 120.100 billion rupees
through 2 Treasury Bill issues.
This is 4.92 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include
T-Bill)
The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2015/16 through
Government Bond auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement
auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary
placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers
date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 17 8.27% 2020 30 102.02/7.7816 102.04 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 8.40% 2024 70 103.80/7.8133 103.85 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 7.95% 2032 30 100.67/7.8768 100.75 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 114.54/7.9356 114.69 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.27% 2020 30 102.18/7.7451 102.20 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.15% 2026 70 102.63/7.7998 102.62 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.24% 2033 30 103.96/7.8309 103.99 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.17% 2044 30 103.63/7.8513 103.73 NIL/NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 320.00
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2015/16 through auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 15 60.100 92.71/7.8848 NIL
Apr 06 60.000 92.74/7.8498 NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 120.100
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2015.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2015/16 is 6.50 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year APRIL 2015-SEPTEMBER 2015, double-click on.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)