(Correcting to add Devolvment figure for 8.24% 2033 Bond issued on 08-Jun-2015.)
Jun 13 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2015/16 which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2015/16 stands
at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds
and inflation indexed bonds.
So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 1740.2325 billion rupees which includes 1440.00 billion rupees
borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues and 300.233 billion rupees
through 5 Treasury Bill issues.
This is 22.15 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include
T-Bill)
The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2015/16 through
Government Bond auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement
auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary
placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers
date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jun 05 7.68% 2023 30 98.01/8.0058 98.07 NIL/NIL
Jun 05 7.72% 2025 70 99.31/7.8203 99.38 NIL/NIL
Jun 05 8.24% 2033 30 100.85/8.1490 100.96 NIL/8.8925
Jun 05 8.17% 2044 30 100.21/8.1508 100.31 NIL/NIL
May 29 7.68% 2023 30 99.25/7.8013 99.28 NIL/NIL
May 29 7.88% 2030 70 100.50/7.8221 100.54 NIL/NIL
May 29 7.95% 2032 30 99.62/7.9889 99.76 NIL/NIL
May 29 8.17% 2044 30 102.06/7.9873 102.16 NIL/NIL
May 22 7.68% 2023 30 99.05/7.8341 99.13 NIL/NIL
May 22 7.72% 2025 90 - /7.7200 7.7095 NIL/NIL
May 22 8.24% 2033 20 102.35/7.9937 102.45 NIL/NIL
May 22 8.17% 2044 20 101.96/7.9959 102.11 NIL/NIL
May 15 8.27% 2020 30 101.25/7.9629 101.27 NIL/NIL
May 15 8.15% 2026 70 101.10/8.0017 101.16 NIL/NIL
May 15 7.95% 2032 30 98.87/8.0703 99.01 NIL/11.4778
May 15 8.17% 2044 30 101.03/8.0774 101.19 NIL/15.6081
May 08 7.68% 2023 30 98.71/7.8899 98.88 NIL/NIL
May 08 7.88% 2030 70 - /7.8800 7.8662 NIL/NIL
May 08 8.24% 2033 30 101.75/8.0564 102.13 NIL/NIL
May 08 8.17% 2044 30 101.30/8.0534 101.75 NIL/NIL
Apr 30 8.27% 2020 30 101.71/7.8533 101.73 NIL/NIL
Apr 30 8.40% 2024 70 103.65/7.8341 103.69 NIL/NIL
Apr 30 7.95% 2032 30 100.45/7.8999 100.79 NIL/NIL
Apr 30 8.17% 2044 30 102.95/7.9096 103.40 NIL/NIL
Apr 24 7.68% 2023 30 - /7.6800 7.6708 NIL/NIL
Apr 24 8.15% 2026 70 102.72/7.7878 102.74 NIL/NIL
Apr 24 8.24% 2033 30 103.89/7.8380 103.99 NIL/NIL
Apr 24 8.17% 2044 30 103.58/7.8557 103.65 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 8.27% 2020 30 102.02/7.7816 102.04 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 8.40% 2024 70 103.80/7.8133 103.85 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 7.95% 2032 30 100.67/7.8768 100.75 NIL/NIL
Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 114.54/7.9356 114.69 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.27% 2020 30 102.18/7.7451 102.20 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.15% 2026 70 102.63/7.7998 102.62 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.24% 2033 30 103.96/7.8309 103.99 NIL/NIL
Apr 10 8.17% 2044 30 103.63/7.8513 103.73 NIL/NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 1440.00
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2015/16 through auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jun 10 60.003 92.81/7.7683 NIL
May 27 60.000 92.76/7.8265 NIL
Apr 29 60.130 92.69/7.9082 NIL
Apr 15 60.100 92.71/7.8848 NIL
Apr 06 60.000 92.74/7.8498 NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 300.233
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2015.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2015/16 is 6.50 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year APRIL 2015-SEPTEMBER 2015, double-click on.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)