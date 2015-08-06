Aug 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.50 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2015/16 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2015/16 stands at 6.50 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 3089.88 billion rupees which includes 2530.00 billion rupees borrowed through 65 Government Bond issues and 559.880 billion rupees through 9 Treasury Bill issues. This is 38.92 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2015/16 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 31 7.68% 2023 20 98.36/7.9497 98.39 NIL/NIL Jul 31 7.72% 2025 60 99.37/7.8106 99.38 NIL/NIL Jul 31 8.24% 2033 30 101.61/8.0679 101.66 NIL/NIL Jul 31 8.13% 2045 30 101.16/8.0259 101.25 NIL/NIL Jul 24 7.35% 2024 20 95.99/7.9861 96.02 NIL/NIL Jul 24 7.88% 2030 60 98.81/8.0179 98.83 NIL/NIL Jul 24 7.95% 2032 30 98.58/8.1037 98.65 NIL/NIL Jul 24 8.17% 2044 30 100.97/8.0816 100.99 NIL/NIL Jul 17 7.68% 2023 30 97.60/8.0770 97.63 NIL/NIL Jul 17 7.72% 2025 60 99.04/7.8595 99.06 NIL/NIL Jul 17 8.24% 2033 30 101.07/8.1246 101.15 NIL/NIL Jul 17 8.13% 2045 30 100.36/8.0969 100.46 NIL/NIL Jul 10 7.35% 2024 30 95.62/8.0452 95.67 NIL/NIL Jul 10 7.88% 2030 60 98.81/8.0179 98.84 NIL/NIL Jul 10 7.95% 2032 30 98.79/8.0801 98.86 NIL/NIL Jul 10 8.17% 2044 30 101.13/8.0677 101.17 NIL/NIL Jul 03 7.68% 2023 30 98.15/7.9842 98.17 NIL/NIL Jul 03 7.72% 2025 60 99.42/7.8034 99.45 NIL/NIL Jul 03 8.24% 2033 30 101.26/8.1050 101.33 NIL/NIL Jul 03 8.13% 2045 30 100.43/8.0911 100.51 NIL/NIL Jun 26 7.88% 2030 60 97.87/8.1295 98.01 NIL/NIL Jun 19 7.68% 2023 30 98.34/7.9524 98.47 NIL/NIL Jun 19 7.72% 2025 60 99.63/7.7728 99.68 NIL/NIL Jun 19 8.24% 2033 30 101.13/8.1191 101.19 NIL/NIL Jun 19 8.13% 2045 30 - /8.1300 8.1145 NIL/NIL Jun 12 7.68% 2023 30 97.45/8.1009 97.53 NIL/12.6550 Jun 12 7.88% 2030 60 97.93/8.1224 98.01 NIL/NIL Jun 12 7.95% 2032 30 97.35/8.2387 97.54 NIL/NIL Jun 12 8.17% 2044 30 99.23/8.2394 99.35 NIL/NIL Jun 05 7.68% 2023 30 98.01/8.0058 98.07 NIL/NIL Jun 05 7.72% 2025 70 99.31/7.8203 99.38 NIL/NIL Jun 05 8.24% 2033 30 100.85/8.1490 100.96 NIL/8.8925 Jun 05 8.17% 2044 30 100.21/8.1508 100.31 NIL/NIL May 29 7.68% 2023 30 99.25/7.8013 99.28 NIL/NIL May 29 7.88% 2030 70 100.50/7.8221 100.54 NIL/NIL May 29 7.95% 2032 30 99.62/7.9889 99.76 NIL/NIL May 29 8.17% 2044 30 102.06/7.9873 102.16 NIL/NIL May 22 7.68% 2023 30 99.05/7.8341 99.13 NIL/NIL May 22 7.72% 2025 90 - /7.7200 7.7095 NIL/NIL May 22 8.24% 2033 20 102.35/7.9937 102.45 NIL/NIL May 22 8.17% 2044 20 101.96/7.9959 102.11 NIL/NIL May 15 8.27% 2020 30 101.25/7.9629 101.27 NIL/NIL May 15 8.15% 2026 70 101.10/8.0017 101.16 NIL/NIL May 15 7.95% 2032 30 98.87/8.0703 99.01 NIL/11.4778 May 15 8.17% 2044 30 101.03/8.0774 101.19 NIL/15.6081 May 08 7.68% 2023 30 98.71/7.8899 98.88 NIL/NIL May 08 7.88% 2030 70 - /7.8800 7.8662 NIL/NIL May 08 8.24% 2033 30 101.75/8.0564 102.13 NIL/NIL May 08 8.17% 2044 30 101.30/8.0534 101.75 NIL/NIL Apr 30 8.27% 2020 30 101.71/7.8533 101.73 NIL/NIL Apr 30 8.40% 2024 70 103.65/7.8341 103.69 NIL/NIL Apr 30 7.95% 2032 30 100.45/7.8999 100.79 NIL/NIL Apr 30 8.17% 2044 30 102.95/7.9096 103.40 NIL/NIL Apr 24 7.68% 2023 30 - /7.6800 7.6708 NIL/NIL Apr 24 8.15% 2026 70 102.72/7.7878 102.74 NIL/NIL Apr 24 8.24% 2033 30 103.89/7.8380 103.99 NIL/NIL Apr 24 8.17% 2044 30 103.58/7.8557 103.65 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.27% 2020 30 102.02/7.7816 102.04 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.40% 2024 70 103.80/7.8133 103.85 NIL/NIL Apr 17 7.95% 2032 30 100.67/7.8768 100.75 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 114.54/7.9356 114.69 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.27% 2020 30 102.18/7.7451 102.20 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.15% 2026 70 102.63/7.7998 102.62 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.24% 2033 30 103.96/7.8309 103.99 NIL/NIL Apr 10 8.17% 2044 30 103.63/7.8513 103.73 NIL/NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 2530.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2015/16 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 05 60.020 97.97/7.5824 NIL Jul 22 60.028 92.94/7.6172 NIL Jul 08 60.015 92.94/7.6172 NIL Jun 24 79.585 92.85/7.7217 NIL Jun 10 60.003 92.81/7.7683 NIL May 27 60.000 92.76/7.8265 NIL Apr 29 60.130 92.69/7.9082 NIL Apr 15 60.100 92.71/7.8848 NIL Apr 06 60.000 92.74/7.8498 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 559.880 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec auctions by RBI under OMO so far in 2015/16: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off price Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SALES: Jul 14 7.83% 2018 100 75.30 99.71 7.9420 99.74 7.9279 Jul 14 8.08% 2022 7.40 99.35 8.2019 99.37 8.1983 Jul 14 8.15% 2026 0.00 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Jul 14 7.40% 2035 0.00 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total buys ..... 100.00 82.70 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2015. Market borrowing programme for the year 2015/16 is 6.50 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2015-SEPTEMBER 2015, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)