MUMBAI, Sept 29 India's government will borrow a gross 2.45 trillion rupees ($36.67 billion) in October-March, the second half of the fiscal year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The borrowing is part of the 6 trillion rupees planned for the full fiscal year announced by finance minister Arun Jaitley in March.

The government expects a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product for the year.

For government bond calendar see: bit.ly/2cO6EqX

For Treasury bills calendar see: bit.ly/2dH93W4 ($1 = 66.8134 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Rafael Nam)