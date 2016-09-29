US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
MUMBAI, Sept 29 India's government will borrow a gross 2.45 trillion rupees ($36.67 billion) in October-March, the second half of the fiscal year, the central bank said on Thursday.
The borrowing is part of the 6 trillion rupees planned for the full fiscal year announced by finance minister Arun Jaitley in March.
The government expects a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product for the year.
For government bond calendar see: bit.ly/2cO6EqX
For Treasury bills calendar see: bit.ly/2dH93W4 ($1 = 66.8134 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Rafael Nam)
