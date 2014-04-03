Apr 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 60.485 billion rupees through 1 Treasury Bill issue. The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 60.485 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2014. Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year MARCH 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)