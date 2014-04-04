Apr 4 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands
at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds
and inflation indexed bonds.
So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 60.485 billion rupees through 1 Treasury Bill issue.
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2014/15 through auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 60.485
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2014.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year MARCH 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on.
