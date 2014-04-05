Apr 5 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said.
The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands
at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds
and inflation indexed bonds.
So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 220.485 billion rupees which includes 160.00 billion rupees
borrowed through 4 Government Bond issues and 60.485 billion rupees
through 1 Treasury Bill issues.
This is 2.47 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include
T-Bill)
The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2013/14 through
Government Bond auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement
auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary
placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers
date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 04 8.35% 2022 40 94.78/9.2778 94.78 NIL/NIL
Apr 04 8.28% 2027 70 91.50/9.4055 91.50 NIL/NIL
Apr 04 9.20% 2030 20 98.92/9.3291 98.92 NIL/NIL
Apr 04 9.23% 2043 30 98.09/9.4198 98.09 NIL/8.6416
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 160.00
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2014/15 through auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement
date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary
(rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers
bln) (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 60.485
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue date is April 1, 2014.
Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees
For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year MARCH 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)