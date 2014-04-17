Apr 17 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 440.505 billion rupees which includes 320.00 billion rupees borrowed through 8 Government Bond issues and 120.505 billion rupees through 2 Treasury Bill issues. This is 4.95 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2013/14 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 11 7.80% 2020 30 93.67/9.1853 93.67 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.83% 2023 80 98.76/9.0230 98.76 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.32% 2032 30 91.20/9.3291 91.20 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.30% 2042 20 89.85/9.3182 89.85 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.35% 2022 40 94.78/9.2778 94.78 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.28% 2027 70 91.50/9.4055 91.50 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.20% 2030 20 98.92/9.3291 98.92 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.23% 2043 30 98.09/9.4198 98.09 NIL/8.6416 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 320.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 16 60.020 91.80/8.9570 NIL Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 120.505 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2014. Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year MARCH 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)