May 24 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1600.505 billion rupees which includes 1360.00 billion rupees borrowed through 32 Government Bond issues and 240.505 billion rupees through 4 Treasury Bill issues. This is 21.02 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2014/15 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 23 7.80% 2020 40 95.68/8.7464 95.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.83% 2023 70 101.01/8.6717 101.01 NIL/NIL May 23 8.32% 2032 30 94.68/8.9140 94.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.30% 2042 20 93.87/8.8932 93.87 NIL/NIL May 16 8.35% 2022 60 97.25/8.8369 97.25 NIL/NIL May 16 8.24% 2027 80 94.28/9.0006 94.28 NIL/NIL May 16 9.20% 2030 30 102.12/8.9485 102.12 NIL/NIL May 16 9.23% 2043 30 102.47/8.9887 102.47 NIL/NIL May 09 7.80% 2020 40 94.93/8.9119 94.93 NIL/NIL May 09 8.32% 2032 20 93.90/9.0048 93.90 NIL/NIL May 09 8.83% 2023 70 100.51/8.7490 100.51 NIL/NIL May 09 8.30% 2042 30 92.64/9.0198 92.64 NIL/NIL May 02 8.35% 2022 40 96.80/8.9160 96.80 NIL/NIL May 02 8.28% 2027 70 93.71/9.1003 93.71 NIL/NIL May 02 9.20% 2030 30 101.34/9.0399 101.34 NIL/NIL May 02 9.23% 2043 20 101.53/9.0784 101.53 NIL/NIL Apr 25 7.80% 2020 40 94.80/8.9359 94.80 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.83% 2023 70 99.92/8.8406 99.92 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.32% 2032 20 93.19/9.0884 93.19 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.30% 2042 30 91.69/9.1195 91.69 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.35% 2022 50 95.45/9.1584 95.45 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.24% 2027 90 92.05/9.3122 92.05 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.20% 2030 30 99.50/9.2585 99.50 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 99.27/9.3004 99.27 NIL/NIL Apr 11 7.80% 2020 30 93.67/9.1853 93.67 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.83% 2023 80 98.76/9.0230 98.76 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.32% 2032 30 91.20/9.3291 91.20 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.30% 2042 20 89.85/9.3182 89.85 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.35% 2022 40 94.78/9.2778 94.78 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.28% 2027 70 91.50/9.4055 91.50 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.20% 2030 20 98.92/9.3291 98.92 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.23% 2043 30 98.09/9.4198 98.09 NIL/8.6416 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 1360.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 13 60.000 91.86/8.8857 NIL Apr 30 60.000 91.83/8.9213 NIL Apr 16 60.020 91.80/8.9570 NIL Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 240.505 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2014. Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year MARCH 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)