Jul 19 The Indian government plans to raise 6.47 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2014/15 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2014/15 stands at 6.47 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 2871.291 billion rupees which includes 2420.00 billion rupees borrowed through 60 Government Bond issues and 451.291 billion rupees through 8 Treasury Bill issues. This is 37.40 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2014/15 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 18 8.35% 2022 20 97.63/8.7716 97.63 NIL/NIL Jul 18 8.60% 2028 70 99.83/8.6190 99.83 NIL/NIL Jul 18 9.20% 2030 30 103.86/8.7471 103.86 NIL/NIL Jul 18 9.23% 2043 20 104.87/8.7647 104.87 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.27% 2020 30 97.83/8.7454 97.83 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.83% 2023 70 100.10/8.8111 100.10 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.32% 2032 20 95.53/8.8185 95.53 NIL/NIL Jul 11 8.30% 2042 30 94.42/8.8386 94.42 NIL/NIL Jul 04 8.35% 2022 30 98.02/8.7000 98.02 NIL/NIL Jul 04 8.60% 2028 70 100.20/8.5734 100.20 NIL/NIL Jul 04 9.20% 2030 30 104.36/8.6910 104.36 NIL/NIL Jul 04 9.23% 2043 20 105.82/8.6792 105.82 NIL/NIL Jun 27 8.27% 2020 30 98.70/8.5517 98.70 NIL/9.6150 Jun 27 8.83% 2023 70 100.62/8.7297 100.62 NIL/NIL Jun 27 9.32% 2032 20 96.13/8.7485 96.13 NIL/NIL Jun 27 9.30% 2042 30 95.12/8.7685 95.12 NIL/NIL Jun 20 8.35% 2022 30 97.83/8.7336 97.83 NIL/NIL Jun 20 8.60% 2028 70 99.80/8.6238 99.80 NIL/NIL Jun 20 9.20% 2030 30 103.94/8.7389 103.94 NIL/NIL Jun 20 9.23% 2043 20 105.06/8.7488 105.06 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.83% 2023 70 101.77/8.5523 101.77 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.32% 2032 20 97.99/8.5489 97.89 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.30% 2042 30 97.02/8.5804 97.02 NIL/NIL Jun 06 8.27% 2020 40 - /8.2700 8.27 NIL/NIL May 30 8.35% 2022 40 98.31/8.6469 98.31 NIL/NIL May 30 9.20% 2030 20 104.09/8.7230 104.09 NIL/NIL May 30 9.23% 2043 30 104.50/8.7993 104.50 NIL/NIL May 30 8.60% 2028 70 - /8.6000 8.60 NIL/NIL May 23 7.80% 2020 40 95.68/8.7464 95.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.83% 2023 70 101.01/8.6717 101.01 NIL/NIL May 23 8.32% 2032 30 94.68/8.9140 94.68 NIL/NIL May 23 8.30% 2042 20 93.87/8.8932 93.87 NIL/NIL May 16 8.35% 2022 60 97.25/8.8369 97.25 NIL/NIL May 16 8.24% 2027 80 94.28/9.0006 94.28 NIL/NIL May 16 9.20% 2030 30 102.12/8.9485 102.12 NIL/NIL May 16 9.23% 2043 30 102.47/8.9887 102.47 NIL/NIL May 09 7.80% 2020 40 94.93/8.9119 94.93 NIL/NIL May 09 8.32% 2032 20 93.90/9.0048 93.90 NIL/NIL May 09 8.83% 2023 70 100.51/8.7490 100.51 NIL/NIL May 09 8.30% 2042 30 92.64/9.0198 92.64 NIL/NIL May 02 8.35% 2022 40 96.80/8.9160 96.80 NIL/NIL May 02 8.28% 2027 70 93.71/9.1003 93.71 NIL/NIL May 02 9.20% 2030 30 101.34/9.0399 101.34 NIL/NIL May 02 9.23% 2043 20 101.53/9.0784 101.53 NIL/NIL Apr 25 7.80% 2020 40 94.80/8.9359 94.80 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.83% 2023 70 99.92/8.8406 99.92 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.32% 2032 20 93.19/9.0884 93.19 NIL/NIL Apr 25 8.30% 2042 30 91.69/9.1195 91.69 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.35% 2022 50 95.45/9.1584 95.45 NIL/NIL Apr 17 8.24% 2027 90 92.05/9.3122 92.05 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.20% 2030 30 99.50/9.2585 99.50 NIL/NIL Apr 17 9.23% 2043 30 99.27/9.3004 99.27 NIL/NIL Apr 11 7.80% 2020 30 93.67/9.1853 93.67 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.83% 2023 80 98.76/9.0230 98.76 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.32% 2032 30 91.20/9.3291 91.20 NIL/NIL Apr 11 8.30% 2042 20 89.85/9.3182 89.85 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.35% 2022 40 94.78/9.2778 94.78 NIL/NIL Apr 04 8.28% 2027 70 91.50/9.4055 91.50 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.20% 2030 20 98.92/9.3291 98.92 NIL/NIL Apr 04 9.23% 2043 30 98.09/9.4198 98.09 NIL/8.6416 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 2420.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2014/15 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 09 60.000 92.04/8.6722 NIL Jun 25 30.786 92.02/8.6959 NIL Jun 11 60.000 92.10/8.6012 NIL May 28 60.000 92.02/8.6959 NIL May 13 60.000 91.86/8.8857 NIL Apr 30 60.000 91.83/8.9213 NIL Apr 16 60.020 91.80/8.9570 NIL Apr 02 60.485 91.75/9.0165 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 451.291 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2014. Market borrowing programme for the year 2014/15 is 6.47 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2014-SEPTEMBER 2014, double-click on. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)