MUMBAI Aug 22 India's benchmark index gained over 2 percent as shares in metal companies such as Tata Steel rallied after activity in China's vast manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August as new orders rebounded.

Tata Steel Ltd gained 6.9 percent, while Sterlite Industries Ltd rose 7.5 percent.

The BSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)