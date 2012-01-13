MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian cash rate surged on Friday to their highest in more than 2 years, as banks' demand for funds rose on the final day of the two-week reporting cycle.

At 3:38 p.m. (1008 GMT), the three-day cash rate was at 10.00 percent, sharply higher than Thursday's close of 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans.

"Most banks, including the big ones, seem to have been on the borrowing side since the morning," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

Earlier in the day, banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees ($25.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, a tad lower than Thursday's 1.37 trillion rupees, but still significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

"We can now expect big subscription to the RBI's MSF (marginal standing facility)," the dealer said.

MSF is an additional cash supply window provided by the RBI, where banks can borrow from the central bank at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.

The MSF data for Friday will be released by the RBI on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)