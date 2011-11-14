(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian cash rates ended
unchanged on Monday as demand for funds from banks were largely
stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.
The one-day cash rates ended steady at Friday's
close of 8.60/8.65 percent. Rates had closed at 8.50/8.60
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday,
much below 1.27 trillion rupees borrowed on Friday.
"Too early to stay if liquidity has eased, it seems more
like a case of product over-covering last week which has lead to
lower repo borrowing," the head of fixed income trading at a
foreign bank said.
Demand is typically lower in the second week of a reporting
fortnight as banks cover their positions early on, to avoid a
last minute scramble for funds.
"Liquidity situation continues to be bad," said a senior
dealer with a primary dealership. "Total systemic deficit, i.e.
banks plus government, is more than 1 lakh crore - which has
never happened in the Indian money markets, at least not in the
preceding few years," he said.
"There needs to be bond buybacks or open market operations
or a CRR cut that can help -- basically anything that can infuse
liquidity. Redemptions won't help as that is only transfer of
cash from RBI to banks," he added.
Volumes in the call market were at 91.35 billion rupees
compared with a total of 123.18 billion rupees on Friday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were at 449.84 billion rupees, as
against a total of 323.33 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.64
percent from 8.69 percent on Friday, while in the CBLO market it
was 8.49 percent from 8.44 percent previous close.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 78.27 billion
rupees versus a total of 75.36 billion rupees on Friday, and the
weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.61 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rosemary
Arackaparambil)