MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian cash rates ended unchanged on Monday as demand for funds from banks were largely stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

The one-day cash rates ended steady at Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent. Rates had closed at 8.50/8.60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, much below 1.27 trillion rupees borrowed on Friday.

"Too early to stay if liquidity has eased, it seems more like a case of product over-covering last week which has lead to lower repo borrowing," the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank said.

Demand is typically lower in the second week of a reporting fortnight as banks cover their positions early on, to avoid a last minute scramble for funds.

"Liquidity situation continues to be bad," said a senior dealer with a primary dealership. "Total systemic deficit, i.e. banks plus government, is more than 1 lakh crore - which has never happened in the Indian money markets, at least not in the preceding few years," he said.

"There needs to be bond buybacks or open market operations or a CRR cut that can help -- basically anything that can infuse liquidity. Redemptions won't help as that is only transfer of cash from RBI to banks," he added.

Volumes in the call market were at 91.35 billion rupees compared with a total of 123.18 billion rupees on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were at 449.84 billion rupees, as against a total of 323.33 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.64 percent from 8.69 percent on Friday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.49 percent from 8.44 percent previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 78.27 billion rupees versus a total of 75.36 billion rupees on Friday, and the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.61 percent previously. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)