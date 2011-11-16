MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian cash rates were little changed on Wednesday as supply matched demand and banks borrowed actively from the central bank's repo counter.

At 12:55 p.m., one-day cash rate was 8.55/8.60 percent, steady at Tuesday's close.

"There is demand and banks seem to be preferring to use the Reserve Bank of India's repo window early on itself. So pressure on call rate is unlikely," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, only marginally lower from 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

Demand is typically lower in the second week of a reporting fortnight as banks cover their positions in the first week itself, to avoid a last minute scramble for funds.

Volumes in the call market were at 63.77 billion rupees compared with a total of 105.31 billion rupees on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 208.50 billion rupees, as against a total of 437.13 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.61 percent from 8.57 percent on Tuesday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.50 percent from previous close of 8.51 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 79.26 billion rupees versus a total of 126.12 billion rupees on Tuesday, and the weighted average rate was steady at 8.53 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)