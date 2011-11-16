(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian cash rates ended
down on Wednesday as demand for funds ebbed in late trades in
the second week of the reporting fortnight.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.25/30 percent,
lower than Tuesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.
"There is demand and banks seem to be preferring to use the
Reserve Bank of India's repo window early on itself. So pressure
on call rate is unlikely," said a dealer with a large
state-owned bank.
Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on
Wednesday, only marginally lower from 1.06 trillion rupees on
Tuesday.
Demand is typically lower in the second week of a reporting
fortnight as banks cover their positions in the first week
itself, to avoid a last minute scramble for funds.
Volumes in the call market were at 73.31 billion rupees
compared with a total of 105.31 billion rupees on Tuesday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 421.47 billion rupees, as
against a total of 437.13 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.60
percent from 8.57 percent on Tuesday, while in the CBLO market
it was 8.45 percent from previous close of 8.51 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 84.31 billion
rupees versus a total of 126.59 billion rupees on Tuesday, and
the weighted average rate was steady at 8.53 percent previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)