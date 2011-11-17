MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian cash rates clawed up on Thursday on higher demand for funds from banks a day ahead of the reporting fortnight.

At 2:50 p.m., the one-day cash rate was at 8.50/55 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.25/30 percent.

"In the morning, there was some demand from the banks which pushed the rates up. But now it has stabilised," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

The cash rates are likely to touch 8.70 percent next week, the trader said.

Demand is typically lower in the second week of a reporting fortnight as banks cover their positions in the first week itself, to avoid a last minute scramble for funds.

Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Indian said after market hours on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.

However, deputy governor Subir Gokarn on Thusday said there is likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.

The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 77.38 billion rupees compared with a total of 73.31 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 382.01 billion rupees, as against a total of 421.47 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.60 percent from 8.60 percent on Wednesday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.49 percent from previous close of 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 99.20 billion rupees versus a total of 114.10 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.51 percent from 8.53 percent previously. (Reporting Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)