MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian cash rates ended higher on Thursday as banks rushed to meet mandated reserve needs a day ahead of the reporting fortnight, traders said.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.55/65 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.25/30 percent.

"Everybody seems to be in shortfall as far as reserve needs are concerned and the fortnight ends on Friday. So people will not want to take a chance and cover now itself," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Traders said cash rates were expected to above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Friday as well as next week as the RBI's decision to buy back bonds and the government's decision to increase limit for foreign investment in debt was not expected to alleviate supply tightness by a great leap.

After market hours on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.

But, deputy governor Subir Gokarn on Thursday said there is likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.

Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday.

The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 81.38 billion rupees compared with a total of 73.31 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 395.36 billion rupees, as against a total of 421.47 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at 8.60 percent from Wednesday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.49 percent from previous close of 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 99.20 billion rupees versus a total of 114.10 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.51 percent from 8.52 percent previously. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)