MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian cash rates jumped in
late trade on Friday as banks scrambled to meet reserve
commitments towards close of trade on the reporting day.
The three-day cash rate closed at 8.90/95 percent,
much above 8.55/65 percent at close on Thursday.
"There was a last minute run for funds from a few private
banks, but majority of the deals happened at lower levels," a
senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
Traders, however said, cash rates were expected to stay
above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent in
the near-term as RBI's decision to buy back bonds next
week and the government's decision to increase limit for foreign
investment in debt was not expected to alleviate supply
tightness by a great leap.
After market hours on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India
said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds
for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.
But, deputy governor Subir Gokarn on Thursday said there is
likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few
weeks.
Banks borrowed 1.07 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window on Friday, compared with
918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, both well above 495.25
billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.
The government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional
investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each,
a finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Volumes in the call market were at 145.99 billion rupees
compared with a total of 81.38 billion rupees on Thursday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 202.22 billion rupees, as
against a total of 395.36 billion rupees on Thursday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.65 percent, compared to 8.60 percent on Thursday, while in the
CBLO market it was 8.49 percent unchanged from previous close.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 188.44 billion
rupees versus a total of 139.44 billion rupees on Thursday and
the weighted average rate was at 8.50 percent from 8.51 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)