MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian cash rates jumped in late trade on Friday as banks scrambled to meet reserve commitments towards close of trade on the reporting day.

The three-day cash rate closed at 8.90/95 percent, much above 8.55/65 percent at close on Thursday.

"There was a last minute run for funds from a few private banks, but majority of the deals happened at lower levels," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

Traders, however said, cash rates were expected to stay above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent in the near-term as RBI's decision to buy back bonds next week and the government's decision to increase limit for foreign investment in debt was not expected to alleviate supply tightness by a great leap.

After market hours on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.

But, deputy governor Subir Gokarn on Thursday said there is likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.

Banks borrowed 1.07 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window on Friday, compared with 918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, both well above 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 145.99 billion rupees compared with a total of 81.38 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 202.22 billion rupees, as against a total of 395.36 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.65 percent, compared to 8.60 percent on Thursday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.49 percent unchanged from previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 188.44 billion rupees versus a total of 139.44 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.50 percent from 8.51 percent previously.