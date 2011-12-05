(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian overnight cash rates
ended higher on Monday as demand for funds was strong at the
start of a new reporting fortnight with bids at the central
bank's repo counter climbing above a trillion rupees.
But expectations the Reserve Bank of India will keep buying
back government bonds through open market operations to improve
cash supply in the banking system kept a lid on cash rates,
traders said.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, on Saturday said
the bank will use all available tools to stem a fall in the
rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take
steps to keep liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable
levels.
The two-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65
percent, a tad higher from Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for
three-day loans. Rates had settled at 8.60/8.65 percent in an
illiquid market on Saturday.
The call money market will be shut on Tuesday for a
religious holiday.
"The new fortnight has just begun. So some demand will be
there. But there is no pressure as such. View that OMOs from RBI
will be seen for some time to come is easing supply worries,"
said a dealer with a large private sector bank.
The RBI has bought back bonds worth 57.83 billion rupees on
Dec. 1, and 94.35 billion rupees of debt on Nov. 24.
Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at
the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to
last minute rush for funds.
The central bank injected 1 trillion rupees through its repo
counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, sharply higher
from 688.25 billion rupees on Friday.
Banks' borrowing for the central bank through the repo
window had last crossed the trillion mark on Nov. 24.
Volumes in the call market were at 93.80 billion rupees
compared with a total of 136.05 billion rupees on Friday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 306.16 billion rupees
against a total of 188.44 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.65 percent from 8.50 percent on Friday, while in the CBLO
market it was at 8.51 percent from 7.32 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 97.16 billion
rupees versus a total of 329.67 billion rupees on Friday and the
weighted average rate was at 8.61 percent from 8.39 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)