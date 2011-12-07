MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian overnight cash rates continued to trade above the central bank's main lending rate of 8.50 percent on Wednesday as demand remained high with further cash stress seen in the coming weeks on account of advance tax outflows.

At 2:00 p.m., the one-day cash rate was steady at 8.60/8.65 percent from Monday's close.

"Liquidity is tight. We are still in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees deficit and the steps to ease liquidity are taking time to show results," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

The central bank has been buying back bonds for the past two weeks to help ease a cash crunch. However, the buybacks have been lower than targeted amount with banks either unwilling to sell at the levels offered by the central bank or because the papers chosen were in the hold-to-maturity books of banks.

"Rates are likely to stay high as liquidity should continue to be tight near advance tax outflows in the next week," he added.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at its upcoming monetary policy review on Dec. 16. The repo rate has been increased 13 times since mid-March 2010, to 8.50 percent currently.

Banks borrowed 933.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, close to the 1 trillion rupees borrowed on Monday and much higher than 688.25 billion on Friday.

Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep buying back government bonds through open market operations to improve cash supply in the banking system.

Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, on Saturday said the bank will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable levels.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

Volumes in the call market were at 84.88 billion rupees compared with a total of 90.55 billion rupees on Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 219.30 billion rupees, against a total of 167.90 billion rupees on Monday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.63 percent from 8.64 percent on Monday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.49 percent from 8.52 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 105 billion rupees versus a total of 94.36 billion rupees on Monday and the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.61 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)