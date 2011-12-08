MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian overnight cash rates edged lower on Thursday, in tandem with a marginal drop in repo borrowing, as banks were comfortable with the funds needed to cover their cash reserve requirements in the holiday-shortened week.

At 1:20 p.m., the one-day cash rate was at 8.50/ 8.60 percent, lower than 8.65/8.70 percent on Wednesday. The market was closed on Tuesday on account of a local holiday.

"People are over-covered for product requirement for the fortnight. Further, at the start of the month, the banking system always sees inflows from the government so liquidity has eased," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.

Liquidity improves typically at the start of the month on spending by the government for salaries and subsidies.

Funds from the bond buyback later in the day is expected to come into the system on Friday, traders said.

The RBI, which will meet on Dec. 16 to review monetary policy, has been resorting to bond buybacks through open market operations in a bid to ease cash pressures and has announced three buybacks of 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) each so far.

"The call rates are going to be in soft mode up till policy meet primarily driven by the anticipation of a probable CRR cut," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with A. K. Capital in Mumbai.

The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said on Wednesday, amid market speculation it may lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

However, the fall in cash rates will be erased in mid December as liquidity will tighten on account of advance tax outflows, traders said.

Traders expect advance tax outflows to be around 550 billion rupees to 600 billion rupees.

Banks borrowed 871.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 933.70 billion on Wednesday.

Volumes in the call market were at 106.49 billion rupees compared with a total of 94 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 218.84 billion rupees, against a total of 390.17 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.60 percent from 8.63 percent on Wednesday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.50 percent from 8.48 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 84.03 billion rupees versus a total of 108.43 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.45 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)