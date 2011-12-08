(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian overnight cash rates closed unchanged on Thursday, after trading around the repo rate of 8.50 percent earlier, before a demand boost late in the session.

The one-day cash rate closed steady at 8.65/8.70 percent from Wednesday's close.

"Some small positions of demand cropped up late in the day and since most lending happens by 3 p.m. and no lenders were left, the cash rates went up," a dealer with a state-run bank said.

"At the start of the month, the banking system always sees inflows from the government so liquidity has eased marginally," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.

Funds from the bond buyback later in the day is expected to come into the system on Friday, traders said.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

The RBI, which will meet on Dec. 16 to review monetary policy, has been resorting to bond buybacks through open market operations in a bid to ease cash pressures and has announced three buybacks of 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) each so far.

"The call rates are going to be in soft mode up till policy meet, primarily driven by the anticipation of a probable CRR cut," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with A. K. Capital in Mumbai.

The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said on Wednesday, amid market speculation it may lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

However, the fall in cash rates will be erased in mid December as liquidity will tighten on account of advance tax outflows, traders said.

Traders expect advance tax outflows to be around 550 billion rupees to 600 billion rupees.

Banks borrowed 871.70 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 933.70 billion on Wednesday.

Volumes in the call market were at 118.44 billion rupees compared with a total of 94 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 407.69 billion rupees, against a total of 390.17 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.60 percent from 8.63 percent on Wednesday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.50 percent from 8.48 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 89.43 billion rupees versus a total of 108.43 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.45 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)