MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian overnight cash rates
closed unchanged on Thursday, after trading around the repo rate
of 8.50 percent earlier, before a demand boost late in the
session.
The one-day cash rate closed steady at 8.65/8.70
percent from Wednesday's close.
"Some small positions of demand cropped up late in the day
and since most lending happens by 3 p.m. and no lenders were
left, the cash rates went up," a dealer with a state-run bank
said.
"At the start of the month, the banking system always sees
inflows from the government so liquidity has eased marginally,"
a senior dealer with a private bank, said.
Funds from the bond buyback later in the day is expected to
come into the system on Friday, traders said.
India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93
billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared
with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
The RBI, which will meet on Dec. 16 to review monetary
policy, has been resorting to bond buybacks through open market
operations in a bid to ease cash pressures and has announced
three buybacks of 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) each so far.
"The call rates are going to be in soft mode up till policy
meet, primarily driven by the anticipation of a probable CRR
cut," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with A.
K. Capital in Mumbai.
The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the
proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the
central bank as cash.
The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a
monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central
bank said on Wednesday, amid market speculation it may lower the
ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.
However, the fall in cash rates will be erased in mid
December as liquidity will tighten on account of advance tax
outflows, traders said.
Traders expect advance tax outflows to be around 550 billion
rupees to 600 billion rupees.
Banks borrowed 871.70 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 933.70
billion on Wednesday.
Volumes in the call market were at 118.44 billion rupees
compared with a total of 94 billion rupees on Wednesday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 407.69 billion rupees,
against a total of 390.17 billion rupees on Wednesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.60 percent from 8.63 percent on Wednesday and in the CBLO
market it was at 8.50 percent from 8.48 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 89.43 billion
rupees versus a total of 108.43 billion rupees on Wednesday and
the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.45 percent
previously.
