(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian overnight cash rates closed marginally lower on Friday, as the market took comfort from the central bank's assurance of ensuring adequate availability of cash, even as liquidity remained stressed in the banking system.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent, marginally lower than 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day cash at Thursday's close.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

"There is liquidity constraint across the system or certainly for certain banks," he said, adding it is necessary to take appropriate measures to see that the liquidity situation is eased.

The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

Banks borrowed 831.95 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, lower than 871.70 billion on Thursday.

The cash crunch currently is above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone of 1 percent of the total deposits in the banking system, which roughly translates to 600 billion rupees at current levels.

The RBI has bought back 243 billion rupees of bonds out of a targeted 300 billion rupees via three buybacks through open market operations to ease liquidity.

Traders expect more buybacks and a cash reserve ratio cut to ease the strain further caused also by the incessant supply of government debt.

"Inflows from the government at the beginning of the month coupled with the OMO inflows have eased the liquidity strain a little, but with the advance taxes nearing, liquidity deficit will stand near 1.3 trillion rupees," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.

Traders expect advance tax outflows to be around 550 billion rupees to 600 billion rupees.

Volumes in the call market were at 118.21 billion rupees compared with a total of 110.45 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 414.60 billion rupees, against a total of 407.69 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.59 percent from 8.60 percent on Thursday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.53 percent from 8.50 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 87.50 billion rupees versus a total of 89.43 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.50 percent from 8.55 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)