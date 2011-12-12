MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian overnight cash rates
ended steady on Monday as supply in the banking system was
adequate to meet banks' demand in the second and last week of
the reporting cycle with all eyes now on the advance tax
outflows for cues on the direction of rates.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent,
unchanged from Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent for three-day
loans. On Saturday, the call rate had closed at 8.55/8.60
percent in an illiquid market.
Demand is typically subdued in the second week of a
reporting fortnight as most banks prefer to meet mandated
reserve needs in the first week itself to cut exposure to likely
volatility in rates later.
Banks borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India's repo
counter under the liquidity adjustment facility was lower on
Monday, a sign cash strain in the system was not high, traders
said.
The RBI injected 799.40 billion rupee through its repo
window on Monday, lower from 831.95 billion rupees on Friday and
Thursday's 871.70 billion rupees.
Later this week, corporates will pay their advance taxes for
December quarter, roughly estimated around 550 billion rupees to
600 billion rupees, which could put upward pressure on cash
rates, traders said.
But, assurances from the central bank that it would keep
liquidity adequate and availability of the marginal standing
facility, where banks can borrow from RBI at 100 bps above repo
rate, is expected cap cash rates.
India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
Duvvuri Subbarao said last Thursday, even as he declined comment
on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease
tight cash conditions.
Volumes in the call market were at 114.93 billion rupees
compared with a total of 118.21 billion rupees on Friday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 392.19 billion rupees,
against a total of 414.60 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.65 percent from 8.59 percent on Friday and in the CBLO market
it was at 8.50 percent from 8.53 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 90.59 billion
rupees versus a total of 87.50 billion rupees on Friday and the
weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.50 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)