MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian overnight cash rates ended steady on Monday as supply in the banking system was adequate to meet banks' demand in the second and last week of the reporting cycle with all eyes now on the advance tax outflows for cues on the direction of rates.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent, unchanged from Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent for three-day loans. On Saturday, the call rate had closed at 8.55/8.60 percent in an illiquid market.

Demand is typically subdued in the second week of a reporting fortnight as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs in the first week itself to cut exposure to likely volatility in rates later.

Banks borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility was lower on Monday, a sign cash strain in the system was not high, traders said.

The RBI injected 799.40 billion rupee through its repo window on Monday, lower from 831.95 billion rupees on Friday and Thursday's 871.70 billion rupees.

Later this week, corporates will pay their advance taxes for December quarter, roughly estimated around 550 billion rupees to 600 billion rupees, which could put upward pressure on cash rates, traders said.

But, assurances from the central bank that it would keep liquidity adequate and availability of the marginal standing facility, where banks can borrow from RBI at 100 bps above repo rate, is expected cap cash rates.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said last Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Volumes in the call market were at 114.93 billion rupees compared with a total of 118.21 billion rupees on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 392.19 billion rupees, against a total of 414.60 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.65 percent from 8.59 percent on Friday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.50 percent from 8.53 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 90.59 billion rupees versus a total of 87.50 billion rupees on Friday and the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.50 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)