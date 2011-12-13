(Corrects first paragraph to make clear demand was subdued, not supply)

MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian overnight cash rates eased marginally on Tuesday as demand was subdued in the second half of the two-week reporting period.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.55/8.60 percent versus Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent.

Demand is typically subdued in the second week of a reporting fortnight as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs in the first week to cut exposure to likely volatility in rates later.

Outflows related to corporates' advance tax payments on Thursday is seen pressuring liquidity, but traders expect the central bank to announce more bond buybacks to tide over the situation.

"The advance tax payments are likley to be around 500 billion rupees. We are anticipating more buyback annoucements from the RBI," said a trader with a private bank.

Banks borrowed 797.30 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, compared with 799.40 billion rupees on Monday.

Assurances from the central bank that it would keep liquidity adequate, and availability of the marginal standing facility, which allows banks to borrow from the RBI at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, is likely to limit a sharp rise in the cash rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said last Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering banks' cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Volumes in the call market were at 88.19 billion rupees compared with a total of 114.93 billion rupees on Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 373.30 billion rupees, against a total of 392.19 billion rupees on Monday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.59 percent from 8.65 percent on Monday and in the CBLO market it was steady at 8.50 percent from previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 103.83 billion rupees versus a total of 112.95 billion rupees on Monday and the weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.54 percent previously. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Naryanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)