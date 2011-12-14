MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian overnight cash rates
were little changed on Wednesday as supply was adequate to meet
demand and banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo
counter ticked higher.
At 1:22 p.m, the one-day cash rate was at
8.50/8.60 percent, against Tuesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.
"There is no pressure on rates. But when you have a deficit
of nearly a trillion rupees, you should not expect call rates to
fall significantly," said a dealer with a large private sector
bank.
"In such a situation, banks will prefer the Reserve Bank of
India's repo as they would like to finish their borrowing as
soon as possible."
Banks borrowed 865.45 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, higher from
797.30 billion rupees on Tuesday, and Monday's 799.40 billion
rupees.
Traders said the next trigger for cash rates would be the
impact of outflow for advance tax payments by domestic
corporates due this week, roughly pegged around 500-600 billion
rupees.
But assurances from the RBI that it would keep liquidity
adequate, and also the availability of marginal standing
facility, which allows banks to borrow from the RBI at 100 basis
points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, is likely to limit a
sharp rise in cash rates.
Governor Subbarao, last Thursday, said the RBI would take
all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the
banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of
lowering banks' cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
Volumes in the call market were at 111.68 billion rupees
compared with a total of 88.19 billion rupees on Tuesday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 218.61 billion rupees,
against a total of 373.30 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
steady at 8.59 percent from Tuesday and in the CBLO market it
was at 8.53 percent from 8.50 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 107.08
billion rupees versus a total of 124.21 billion rupees on
Tuesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.59 percent from
8.55 percent previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)