MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian overnight cash rates were little changed on Wednesday as supply was adequate to meet demand and banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo counter ticked higher.

At 1:22 p.m, the one-day cash rate was at 8.50/8.60 percent, against Tuesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.

"There is no pressure on rates. But when you have a deficit of nearly a trillion rupees, you should not expect call rates to fall significantly," said a dealer with a large private sector bank.

"In such a situation, banks will prefer the Reserve Bank of India's repo as they would like to finish their borrowing as soon as possible."

Banks borrowed 865.45 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, higher from 797.30 billion rupees on Tuesday, and Monday's 799.40 billion rupees.

Traders said the next trigger for cash rates would be the impact of outflow for advance tax payments by domestic corporates due this week, roughly pegged around 500-600 billion rupees.

But assurances from the RBI that it would keep liquidity adequate, and also the availability of marginal standing facility, which allows banks to borrow from the RBI at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, is likely to limit a sharp rise in cash rates.

Governor Subbarao, last Thursday, said the RBI would take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of lowering banks' cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Volumes in the call market were at 111.68 billion rupees compared with a total of 88.19 billion rupees on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 218.61 billion rupees, against a total of 373.30 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at 8.59 percent from Tuesday and in the CBLO market it was at 8.53 percent from 8.50 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 107.08 billion rupees versus a total of 124.21 billion rupees on Tuesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.59 percent from 8.55 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)