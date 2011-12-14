(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian overnight cash rates closed steady on Wednesday as supply was adequate to meet demand and bank borrowings from the central bank's repo counter ticked higher.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.55/8.60 percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

"There is no pressure on rates. But when you have a (banking system) deficit of nearly a trillion rupees ($18.62 billion), you should not expect call rates to fall significantly," said a dealer at a large private sector bank.

"In such a situation, banks will prefer the Reserve Bank of India's repo as they would like to finish their borrowing as soon as possible."

Banks borrowed 865.45 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 797.30 billion on Tuesday and 799.40 billion on Monday.

Traders said the next trigger for cash rates would be the outflow for advance tax payments by companies due this week, roughly pegged around 500-600 billion rupees.

But a sharp rise in rates is unlikely given assurances from the RBI that it will keep liquidity adequate. Banks can also tap a marginal standing facility that allows them to borrow from the RBI at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent.

Governor Subbarao said last Thursday that the RBI would take all steps needed to ensure there was adequate liquidity in the banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Volumes in the call market rose to 117.80 billion rupees from 88.19 billion on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed. Volumes in the CBLO market fell to 323.71 billion rupees from 373.30 billion on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.60 percent, up slightly from 8.59 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market the average rate rose to 8.55 percent from 8.50 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes slipped to 107.08 billion rupees from 124.21 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.59 percent, up from 8.55 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)