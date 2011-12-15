MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian overnight cash rates
edged up on Thursday as banks stepped up borrowing ahead of
outflows related to corporates' advance tax payments and also
covered positions towards the end of the two-week reporting
cycle.
At 2:32 p.m., the one-day cash rate was at 8.70/75
percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.
"There is more demand today with the tax payments happening
and the reporting day drawing close," a trader with a private
bank said.
Banks borrowed 1.118 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from
865.45 billion rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the liquidity
tightness in the system.
Corporates are paying advance tax for Oct-Dec.
A sharp rise in rates is unlikely as the RBI has given
assurances it will keep liquidity adequate. Banks can also tap
marginal standing facility that allows them to borrow from the
central bank at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent.
Governor Subbarao said last Thursday the RBI would take all
steps needed to ensure there was adequate liquidity in the
banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of
lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.
Volumes in the call market rose to 119.06 billion rupees
from a total of 117.80 billion on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of
India data showed. Volumes in the CBLO market was at 189.49
billion rupees against a total of 323.71 billion in the previous
session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.67 percent, up from 8.60 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 8.64 percent from 8.55 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes
were at 77.54 billion rupees from a total of 124.87 billion on
Wednesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.66 percent, up
from 8.59 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)