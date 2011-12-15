(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian overnight cash rates climbed on Thursday as banks stepped up borrowing ahead of outflows related to corporates' advance tax payments and to meet mandated reserve requirements before the end of the two-week reporting cycle.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/75 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.

"There is more demand with the advance tax payments happening and the reserves reporting day drawing close," a trader with a private bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.118 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 865.45 billion rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the liquidity tightness in the system.

Corporates are paying advance tax for Oct-Dec.

A sharp rise in rates is unlikely as the RBI has given assurances it will keep liquidity adequate. Banks can also tap marginal standing facility that allows them to borrow from the central bank at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent.

Governor Subbarao said last Thursday the RBI would take all steps needed to ensure there was adequate liquidity in the banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Volumes in the call market rose to 137.56 billion rupees from a total of 117.80 billion on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 310.82 billion rupees, marginally down from 323.71 billion in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.68 percent, up from 8.60 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.61 percent from 8.55 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 88.40 billion rupees from a total of 124.87 billion on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.68 percent, up from 8.59 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)