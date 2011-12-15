(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian overnight cash rates
climbed on Thursday as banks stepped up borrowing ahead of
outflows related to corporates' advance tax payments and to meet
mandated reserve requirements before the end of the two-week
reporting cycle.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/75 percent,
compared with Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.
"There is more demand with the advance tax payments
happening and the reserves reporting day drawing close," a
trader with a private bank said.
Banks borrowed 1.118 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from
865.45 billion rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the liquidity
tightness in the system.
Corporates are paying advance tax for Oct-Dec.
A sharp rise in rates is unlikely as the RBI has given
assurances it will keep liquidity adequate. Banks can also tap
marginal standing facility that allows them to borrow from the
central bank at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent.
Governor Subbarao said last Thursday the RBI would take all
steps needed to ensure there was adequate liquidity in the
banking system, but declined to comment on possibility of
lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.
Volumes in the call market rose to 137.56 billion rupees
from a total of 117.80 billion on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of
India data showed. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 310.82
billion rupees, marginally down from 323.71 billion in the
previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.68 percent, up from 8.60 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 8.61 percent from 8.55 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 88.40 billion
rupees from a total of 124.87 billion on Wednesday. The weighted
average rate was at 8.68 percent, up from 8.59 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish
Nambiar)