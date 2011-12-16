(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian overnight cash rates ended up on Friday, but were off the day's high as demand waned in late trades at the close of a two-week reporting cycle.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.80/90 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent for one-day loans, but lower than the day's high of 9.20 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Data on the Clearing Corp of India, however, showed the cash rate had hit a high of 9.25 percent on Friday.

"Today, the actual outflow from the corporate's advance tax payments happened, because of which liquidity was very tight," a dealer with a state-run bank.

"But towards evening, most people had covered their positions and hence the rates eased a bit," he added.

For a story on advance tax payments for the December quarter, see

Banks borrowed a total of 1,484.7 trillion rupees from the central bank's twin repo windows under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 1,118.45 billion rupees on Thursday, reflecting the liquidity tightness in the system.

The Reserve Bank of India held an additional repo operation on Friday keeping in view the prevailing overall liquidity conditions.

Earlier in the day, the central bank sent a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase, but left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high inflation.

Volumes in the call market rose to 167.01 billion rupees from a total of 137.56 billion on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed. Volumes in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market were at 243.55 billion rupees, down from 310.82 billion in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.92 percent, up from 8.68 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market, the average rate dropped to 8.46 percent from 8.61 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 129.08 billion rupees from a total of 104.63 billion on Thursday. The weighted average rate was at 8.68 percent, up from 8.67 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)