MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian overnight cash rates
rose to more than 9 percent on Monday as liquidity tightened
after last week's tax outflows, and pressured by banks to meet
their reserve requirements.
Traders said suspected intervention by the central bank in
the foreign exchange market by selling dollars in the past few
days to halt the rupee's slide also affected rupee funds with
banks.
Borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo
counter jumped to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on
Monday, the highest since at least October and up from 1.48
trillion on Friday.
At 2:16 p.m. (0846 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 9.25/9.35 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.80/90
percent for three-day loans. On Saturday, the cash rate had
closed at 9.00/9.10 percent in an illiquid market.
"Tax outflows have just happened and the RBI's intervention
in the dollar-rupee market has hit liquidity hard," said a
dealer with a large state-run bank. "These along side the usual
high borrowing in the first week of reporting fortnight will put
some pressure on call rates."
Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for
October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year,
according to a government source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Call market volume rose to 195.36 billion rupees on Monday
from a total of 167.01 billion on Friday, Clearing Corp of India
data showed. In the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was at 184.39 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 243.55 billion in the previous
session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.23 percent, up from 8.92 percent on Friday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 8.74 percent from 8.46 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 98.77 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 129.08 billion on Friday. The
weighted average rate was at 8.76 percent up from 8.68 percent.
($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)