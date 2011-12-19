(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian overnight cash rates closed higher on Monday as liquidity tightened after last week's corporate tax outflows, and as banks borrowed heavily from the central bank to meet their reserve requirements at the start of a new reporting period.

Traders said suspected dollar selling by the central bank in the foreign exchange market last week to halt the rupee's slide also affected rupee funds with banks.

Borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on Monday, the highest in nearly a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees on Friday. The one-day cash rate ended at 9.40/9.50 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.80/90 percent for three-day loans. On Saturday, the cash rate had closed at 9.00/9.10 percent in an illiquid market.

"Tax outflows have just happened and the RBI's intervention in the dollar-rupee market has hit liquidity hard," said a dealer with a large state-run bank.

"These alongside the usual high borrowing in the first week of reporting fortnight will put some pressure on call rates."

Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, according to a government source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Call market volume rose to 224.57 billion rupees on Monday from 167.01 billion on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was at 306.26 billion rupees, compared with a total of 243.55 billion in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.25 percent, up from 8.92 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.69 percent from 8.46 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 98.77 billion rupees, compared with a total of 129.08 billion on Friday. The weighted average rate was at 8.76 percent up from 8.68 percent. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)