(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian overnight cash rates
closed higher on Monday as liquidity tightened after last week's
corporate tax outflows, and as banks borrowed heavily from the
central bank to meet their reserve requirements at the start of
a new reporting period.
Traders said suspected dollar selling by the central bank in
the foreign exchange market last week to halt the rupee's slide
also affected rupee funds with banks.
Borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo
counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system,
rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on Monday, the
highest in nearly a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees on Friday.
The one-day cash rate ended at 9.40/9.50
percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.80/90 percent for
three-day loans. On Saturday, the cash rate had closed at
9.00/9.10 percent in an illiquid market.
"Tax outflows have just happened and the RBI's intervention
in the dollar-rupee market has hit liquidity hard," said a
dealer with a large state-run bank.
"These alongside the usual high borrowing in the first week
of reporting fortnight will put some pressure on call rates."
Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for
October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year,
according to a government source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Call market volume rose to 224.57 billion rupees on Monday
from 167.01 billion on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data
showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was at 306.26 billion rupees, compared
with a total of 243.55 billion in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.25 percent, up from 8.92 percent on Friday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 8.69 percent from 8.46 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 98.77 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 129.08 billion on Friday. The
weighted average rate was at 8.76 percent up from 8.68 percent.
($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)