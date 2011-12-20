(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian overnight cash rates ended steady on Tuesday, after climbing to a five-month high, as liquidity conditions remained tight after last week's advance corporate tax outflows.

Banks borrowed 1.64 trillion rupees ($31 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, just below 1.66 trillion rupees a day earlier that was the highest in nearly a year.

The one-day cash rate ended at 9.40/9.50 percent, steady from Monday's close, after hitting a high of 9.65 percent, a level last seen on July 15, earlier in the day.

"The spread (above 9.50 pct) is very marginal and nobody is likely to borrow under the MSF (marginal standing facility) unless he is expecting to default in CRR (cash reserve ratio)," said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank, Mumbai.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced the MSF in May to help banks tide over a cash crunch. Banks can borrow cash under the facility from the central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate, which currently stands at 8.50 percent.

Traders are expecting the central bank to conduct more bond buybacks through open market operations (OMO) to help ease the cash crunch.

Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the RBI, said the central bank will buy back debt through open market operations on Tuesday.

The central bank has bought back 243.11 billion rupees of government bonds in the last few weeks. In September, the government increased its borrowing plan for the second half of the fiscal year to March to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.

Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, according to a government source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Traders said suspected dollar selling by the central bank in the foreign exchange market last week to halt the rupee's slide further tightened cash conditions.

Also, new central bank rules that reduce trading limits of Indian banks and companies could have the unintended effect of hampering their ability to hedge, choking off market liquidity and driving a chunk of trading to offshore markets.

Call market volume was at 221.68 billion rupees, nearly flat from Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 263.58 billion rupees against a total of 306.26 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.57 percent, up from 9.25 percent on Monday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.72 percent from 8.69 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 94.25 billion rupees, compared with a total of 98.77 billion on Monday. The weighted average rate was at 8.82 percent from 8.76 percent. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)