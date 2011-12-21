MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian overnight cash rates hit a new five-month high on Wednesday as liquidity cringed following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) for first time since July.

At 1:52 p.m. (0822 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 9.70/9.75 percent, a level not seen since July 15, and higher than Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent.

Banks borrowed 16 billion ($304 million) rupees through the Reserve Bank of India's MSF on Tuesday, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday. The last time they had tapped this liquidity window was on July 15, when call rates had touched 10 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced the MSF in May to help banks tide over temporary cash crunch. Banks can borrow cash under the facility from the central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate, which is currently at 8.50 percent.

On Wednesday, the RBI allowed banks to borrow from MSF using excess holdings under the statutory liquidity ratio, which is currently at 24 percent of deposits.

Since its inception, the MSF has been accessed by banks just three times, including the latest one.

"Liquidity is just tight all around. Whatever borrowing we have to do for maintaining the reserve requirements, we are mostly doing it from RBI's repo," said a trader at a large state-owned bank.

Banks borrowed 1.649 trillion rupees from the regular repo auction under RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher from 1.64 trillion rupees, but lower than 1.66 trillion rupees they borrowed on Monday -- the highest in nearly a year.

Traders said the central bank's debt buybacks through open market operations would prevent build-up of more pressure on cash rates, but would not ease the cash crunch.

"The OMO inflows will barely offset the outflows from regular debt auction flows. So the only thing which can help ease the liquidity tightness is month-end government spending," said a trader with a large private-sector bank.

The RBI will buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through OMO on Thursday, while the government is due to sell 120 billion rupees on Friday.

The central bank has bought back 243.11 billion rupees of government bonds in the last few weeks. In September, the government increased its borrowing plan for the second half of the fiscal year to March to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.

Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter, said.

Call market volume was at 168.13 billion rupees, lower from 221.68 billion rupees on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 166.40 billion rupees against a total of 263.58 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.68 percent, up from 9.57 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.83 percent from 8.72 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 94.47 billion rupees, compared with a total of 94.25 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.83 percent from 8.82 percent. ($1 = 52.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)